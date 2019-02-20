Hayden Halter is focused on a repeat, not feeling bogged down by recent controversy.
Brothers Cade and Cooper Willis are going to have each others backs.
Burlington has a group of wrestlers who have been there, done that and just want to have fun.
Dashawn Bolton is determined to continue his rapid ascent.
Those are just some of the storylines involving Racine County qualifiers heading into the WIAA Individual State Tournament, to be held Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Led by Halter, a Waterford sophomore who is after a second state championship, 25 county qualifiers will try to position themselves for the podium Saturday.
By far the most high-profile story is Halter, who won the 106-pound championship as a freshman for Burlington in 2018. Halter, who is wrestling at 120 pounds for Waterford this season, was suspended from competing by the WIAA after receiving two unsportsmanlike penalties Feb. 2 in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek blocked the suspension Feb. 7, clearing the way for Halter to continue his season. His pursuit for another state championship starts at 3 p.m. Thursday when he wrestles fellow sophomore Demario Ford (32-8) of Manitowoc Lutheran. Ford is ranked 13th at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
Going into the tournament, Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said Halter, ranked No. 1 at 120, feels energized, not to mention fearless.
"What I think is commendable about the young man is he's not afraid to wrestle against anyone," Fitzpatrick said. "Even your best guys are tentative sometimes and they don't always want to take on that best echelon. I've never seen that with Hayden.
"Hayden could have dropped down to 113 if he wanted to and the road would have been a little easier for him. But he said, 'No, I'm going to stay right where I'm at at 120 and I'm going to take on all the good kids.' That, I have a lot of respect for."
Another strong candidate to contend for a state title for Waterford is Alex Guardiola (40-2), who is ranked third at 152 pounds. Guardiola went 33-7 last season and was one and done at the state tournament.
Expect a different Guardiola, Fitzpatrick contends, when he opens against Josh Reindl (32-5) of Milwaukee Hamilton.
"Guardiola is one of the most athletic individuals I've seen come through our program," Fitzpatrick said. "He just has some of those intangibles, the quickness and the explosive power, and he's hitting on all cylinders right now. He can be a very dangerous man going into this tournament.
"He's a good 50 percent better than he was last year at this time. And he's got the experience after being there last year."
Burlington, ranked seventh in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, is riding high these days. Not only did the Demons defeat Oak Creek (52-27) Tuesday night to advance to the State Team Tournament March 1-2 in Madison, they have qualified a county-best 10 individuals for this weekend — eight who have tournament experience.
"This team is the healthiest we've been all year and it's actually gotten to be real fun," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "In the last few weeks, they've just come together and have really been focused."
Among Burlington's top contenders is sophomore Jaden Bird (39-3), whose brother, Josh, won state championships for Burlington in 2013 and '15. Bird didn't wrestle in the state tournament as a freshman last season because Halter dropped from 113 to 106 pounds, but he will have plenty of momentum heading into Thursday.
Bird, who is ranked second in the state at 113, opens against 10th-ranked Casey Reigstad (36-9) of Menomonee Falls.
"My goal is to win state and get a team state title, as well," Bird said. "I've seen what it takes and I'll be there giving it everything I've got to get that title."
The Demons have several other wrestlers with podium potential.
Ben Kumprey (33-4) has dropped from 152 pounds as a sophomore to 138 this season and is ranked fifth at that weight class. He opens against 12th-ranked Tanner Kanable (38-7) of Marshfield.
"I feel quicker," Kumprey said. "I'm lighter and I feel stronger than everyone."
Cody Welker (31-4), ranked third at 145 pounds, went 2-2 at 120 pounds last season and has gained the experience he believes will serve him well. Welker opens against Joseph Hoffman (25-12) of Middleton.
"My goal is to make the state finals this year," he said.
Other top contenders for Burlington include senior team leader Zach Weiler (41-3) at 132 pounds, Jake Skrundz (16-3) at 160 and Wyatt Hayes (26-5) at 220. Zach Wallace (33-10), a sophomore who wrestles at 182, is another intriguing possibility.
"You don't see that many sophomores at that weight," Gribble said.
Union Grove has a brotherly force with Cade Willis (32-2), a sophomore, and Cooper Willis (44-2), a freshman.
Cade, ranked sixth at 120 pounds, placed sixth at 106 last season. He opens against 10th-ranked Mason Campshure (35-11) of Kaukauna.
Cooper, ranked fifth at 106 pounds, drew fellow freshman Riley Nilo (38-6) of Milton in the first round. Nilo is ranked seventh.
"We'll nitpick each other," Cade said. "If he does something wrong, I'll help him and if I do something wrong, he'll help me. So when we get into those close matches and it comes down to that, he knows what to do, he can fight through it and he can score in the last second if he needs to in overtime."
Added Cooper, "We've been training together ever since we were born. It's going to be real cool to be up there with him. I've asked him what it feels like to be out there in front of that many people."
Bolton, the only sectional champion from Racine, was pinned 17 times when he went 15-20 as a freshman. Two years later, Bolton is 34-11, ranked 12th at 152 pounds and opening against eighth-ranked Keagan Lazar (37-7) of Oconomowoc.
"I want to be a state champ," Bolton said. "And I'm not saying anything lower than that because that's putting me lower than what I should be. I'm not trying to sound selfish. That's just to motivate me, keep me going."
