WIAA Volleyball: Catholic Central wins gold, Burlington settles for silver

There was no doubt about it for the Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the night wasn't quite as sweet for another volleyball power from the Chocolate City as previously unbeaten Burlington fell short in its pursuit of a fifth state championship since 2011.
Second-seeded Catholic Central completed an undefeated season, defeating No. 1 McDonell Catholic 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 in the WIAA Division 4 Tournament at Little Chute High School. Sammie Seib ended her career in spectacular fashion with 34 kills and 27 digs in the two tournament games.
About 90 miles to the west in Wisconsin Rapids, Burlington didn't achieve its goal of a third Division 1 championship in four years. The Demons, playing on short rest after their semifinal victory, lost to Sussex Hamilton 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 in the championship game at Lincoln High School.
For Catholic Central (22-0), Seib and five other seniors — Grace Antlfinger, Laine Dirksmeyer, Ella Shaw, Cara Krien and Hannah Sobbe — completed a spectacular three-year run. The Lady Toppers won the Division 4 state championship in 2018 and were runners-up last season.
"We came in as freshmen and just changed the whole program around," Seib said. "We've been working together for four years now and we just bonded."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state tournament was split into separate venues for each of the four divisions instead of the familiar Resch Center in Green Bay. And all tournament games were played in one day.
"We just walked in like it was another game," Seib said. "It almost didn't feel like state just because it wasn't at the Resch Center, so it was a little weird going in there. We knew what state felt like and then we went to a high school and played."
To say the least, the Lady Toppers adjusted in a hurry. A team that has lost just three games all season, rolled to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 semifinal victory over No. 3 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (16-2).
Seib was a force from the start with 18 kills — seven more than anyone else in the match — and 10 digs. Grace Antlfinger, who was a four-year starter with Seib, had 13 digs and Ella Shaw had 30 assists.
After that 4 p.m. semifinal, Catholic Central had to come right back with the 7:30 p.m. championship match. McDonell Central had the luxury of extra rest since its semifinal, a 25-15,25-16, 25-17 victory over Prenice, was at 1 p.m.
But nothing was going to stop the Lady Toppers at that point. There were a few minor glitches, such as when they trailed 10-7 in the first game and 14-11 in the third, but they stayed the course.
"I guess there was no other option," Dirksmeyer said. "We just had to win it. I never really had a doubt in my mind that we weren't going to win it. Our whole team was just willing to do whatever it had to do."
Maybe the most tense moment came when Seib injured her left ankle at the beginning of the second set.
"I was just like, 'Oh, I can't be injured,' and kept playing on it," Seib said. "I told Ella Shaw not to set me the next ball and I kept walking on it. Eventually, it went away."
Added Dirksmeyer: "She actually came back stronger than before. I was just worried that Sammie would overwork it and not be able to finish the game. I didn't want it hurt more than it was already hurt."
Unfortunately for McDonell Catholic, Seib maintained her high level of play. She closed out her high school career with 16 kills and 17 digs in her final match.
"Sammie had a tremendous night for us," said Wayne Schultz, who has led Catholic Central to the state championship match each of his three seasons as coach. "She led us in kills in both matches and we rode her hard in the championship match."
An unsung hero for the Lady Toppers in the third set was freshman Jayden Garratt. She came in to relieve a tiring Shaw in the third set.
Support Local Journalism
"I went with my freshman setter in the third set when we were down three or four points," Schultz said. "She came in and ran our offense beautifully."
And by the time Catholic Central wrapped it up, it had earned its seventh WIAA state championship in nine appearances since 2006.
"I think we all played out of our minds today," Seib said.
Division 1
Burlington, seeded third in its tournament, had a difficult task. Not only did it open with second-seeded River Falls (12-1) in the semifinal, it had to play in a 4 p.m. semifinal. That gave the Demons precious little time to regroup for the championship match.
Sure enough, they were tested before defeating River Falls 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 in that semifinal. Camryn Lukenbill, who missed most of her sophomore season and did not play at all last year because of a back injury, led the way with 15 kills, Victoria Van Dan had 39 assists and Marquette recruit Samantha Naber had 16 digs.
"I think we came out and played out of our minds," Lukenbill said. "We played amazing in the first match. We were strong offensively, defensively, from the serving line, all the way around. We went there to play for a gold ball."
Meanwhile, top-seeded Hamilton had more time to rest after defeating Sauk Prairie 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 in its 1 p.m. semifinal match. Combined with the fact Hamilton played a faster-paced attack that Burlington hasn't seen much this season, fatigue was likely going to be a factor. And it was.
"The championship match, obviously it's a little tougher competition," Lukenbill said. "Hamilton is a great team, clearly. But I think a little bit of it was we were tired. We gave a lot of our effort and energy in the first match, but we still played our best."
Hamilton served notice of what was to come from the start with a burst. The Chargers outscored Burlington 12-5 to finish off the first set.
After Burlington won the second set, it took an 18-10 lead in the third after a kill by Van Dan. But then Hamilton went on another run, scoring 15 of the game's final 22 points to take a 2-1 advantage in sets.
Suddenly, the Demons had their backs against the wall only minutes after it appeared they were taking control of the match.
"I think that's when our fatigue started kicking in," Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. "We looked a little tired and weren't playing as crisp. I think maybe we were a little too comfortable with the lead we had built. All of a sudden, a couple points go their way and now we're knotted up.
"That was really the big momentum turner, not being able to close out that third game."
The Demons again fought back in the fourth game, pulling into a 14-14 tie after trailing 13-6. But after a kill by Morgan Klein got the Demons within 23-20, Hamilton closed it out.
"You could really tell in that last match that we were tired because we only had like an hour in between," said Mackenzie Leach, who is Little's daughter. "As the game went on, you could tell by our body language and our legs that we were just not jumping as high, not as energized and were really tired out there."
Lydia Biggin led the Demons with 17 kills, Lukenbill had 16 and Abby Alan 10. Milly Berezowitz had 21 digs and Naber 19. Van Dan had 47 assists — one fewer than Hamilton had as a team.
Despite the loss, Leach was well aware that this team added another chapter to the program's illustrious history. After all, the Demons have competed in seven straight state tournaments and have won four championships since 2011. Saturday marked the program's second runner-up finish.
"Most programs just hope to make it to state every year and we've really been successful," she said. "It's been a great career."
Said Little: "Overall, I'm just incredibly proud of how the girls came up and battled. They had a lot of adversity, not only this season, but they had a lot of challenges today. They fought until the end, so you couldn't ask for more from them."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!