WIAA Track: Horlick sprinter T.J. Williams is a unique athlete

Tyler Funk, coach of the Horlick High School baseball team, had a slick-fielding shortstop this season that he feels was maybe the best player in the Southeast Conference.

“His baseball IQ is one one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Funk said. “He’s just naturally great defensively and he understands the game.”

That shortstop’s name is T.J. Williams.

Josh Slamka, coach of the Horlick boys track team, thinks he has one of the best sprinters in the state.

“He’s one of those kids who almost doesn’t need coaching,” Slamka said. “He has a pretty good understanding of how sports works.”

That sprinter’s name is also T.J. Williams.

The senior, who has mastered two sports this spring, saw his baseball season end Monday with a 2-0 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal loss to Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick Field. But Williams still has a chance to finish his high school career with a blaze of glory this weekend at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex in La Crosse.

He has the second-fastest qualifying time in the Division 1 200 meters with a time of 22.00 seconds (Will Smith of Whitefish Bay is first in 21.97 seconds). Williams also has a shot to medal in the 100 with a qualifying time of 10.97 seconds, which ranks ninth.

That’s the kind of speed one would expect from someone who stole 23 bases in 24 attempts this season (Funk insists Williams was safe the one time he was called out). And it could make for a memorable two days for Williams Friday and Saturday.

“He’s definitely got the potential to medal and potentially medal pretty high,” Slamka said.

What if it all falls together for Williams this weekend and he brings home one and maybe even two medals? Slamka can’t help but speculate what that could mean in terms of honors.

“I don’t know the history on this and, obviously, there are other great baseball players in the county and there are other really good track athletes in the county,” Slamka said. “But he’s at least in the conversation to be All-County Player of the Year in two sports in the same season and I don’t know if that’s ever happened. Just being in the conversation for that is pretty incredible.”

Somewhat of a comparison could be made between Williams and the late Bill Letsch, third cousin of retired St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Bob Letsch.

As a sophomore at Case in 1969, Bill Letsch placed fourth in the long jump at the state meet. As a senior at St. Catherine’s years later, Letsch led the basketball and baseball teams to state championships.

The difference, of course, is that Williams is competing in baseball and track concurrently. Letsch never did that in high school.

“He does a ton of stuff,” Slamka said. “All year, he’s done track practice and baseball practice back to back. Baseball is his primary thing, so he was doing baseball games instead of track meets whenever there were conflicts.

“The exception to that was sectionals, because, obviously, he’s doing so well in track that he didn’t want to miss out on qualifying for state.”

Williams, who has received a scholarship to play baseball for Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill., will compete in a third event when he runs the leadoff leg of a 4x400 relay that is seeded 15th with a qualifying time of 3:28.20.

One member of that relay, Reggie Hubbard Jr., will also be competing in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. While Hubbard ranks 14th in the 300 (40.71) and 20th in the 110, Slamka believes he could make a big jump at La Crosse.

“He qualified last year in the 300 as a sophomore, which is pretty rare,” Slamka said. “There’s not too many sophomore hurdlers who qualify for state. In just the last couple of weeks, he’s made some pretty big breakthroughs, so I’m excited to see how he will do at state.

“He PR’d at regionals in the 300 and then in the sectionals, he dropped over a full second. Just in the last two weeks, he’s become a totally different hurdler.”

One of the most established returnees from the county is Park junior Emmanuel Johnson, was was second in the high jump last season with a height of 6-foot-6 (champion Nathan Andringa of Waukesha West also had a height of 6-6, but won on fewer misses).

Johnson, who has a qualifying height of 6-4, faces stiff competition from a pair of fellow juniors. Jayden Williams of Menomonie is the top seed at 6-9 while Tyran Cook of Waukesha South is second (6-8¼).

Can Johnson reach those heights? First-year Park coach Freddy Garcia believes he can because he already has.

“He jumped 6-6 at our first meet and he jumped 6-8 indoor,” Garcia said. “As we started the outdoor season, he got a little sick, so he missed some training there, but he came back at the conference meet and jumped 6-8 again. So he’s just getting back to the groove of it from where he was indoor.

“He’s healthy and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do on Friday.”

Johnson is two inches from matching the school record of 6-10, set by Kaj Days in 2016.

“He can win it,” Garcia said. “His goal is to jump 6-10.”

Leading the girls field is Union Grove sophomore Brooklyn Lamers, who was the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in girls track last season. Lamers, who placed fifth in the Division 1 300 low hurdles with a time of 47.12 seconds as a freshman, is seeded 24th and last this year (49 seconds).

But Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said there is a reason for that slower time.

“My whole team was under some type of flu bug last week, so they were all running sick,” he said. “There were heavy legs and everything under the sun, so that 49 she’s going in at doesn’t really depict her abilities.”

That flu bug also affected the 4x400 relay of junior Abby Puckett, sophomore Alyssa Gruber, freshman Ashley Lamers and her sister Brooklyn. They are seeded 16th (4:07.00).

“I would say three out of the four girls were greatly sick,” Mikula said. “They were coming off of prom, so my guess is the lack of sleep and you can catch a lot of things along the way, that’s pretty much what happened.

“Abby Puckett said after she was done in the finals in the 200, ‘I basically blacked out. I’m just so out of it right now.’ “

A top contender for the Case girls is senior Audrey Amaya, who is seeded 18th in the 800 with a 2:22.61. While top seed Roisin Willis of Stevens Point appears untouchable with her her qualifying mark of 2:03.90, Amaya is in the mix with everyone else.

Plus, she has experience competing on the state stage after placing 30th at the state cross country meet last Oct. 30.

“She’s a one-in-a-kind athlete that every coach hopes for and we’ll find out on Friday and Saturday where she measures up against everybody else,” Case coach Kyle Lamay said. “I have faith in her and the other coaches do, too, but it will come down the the race and we’ll see how it pans out.

“Her work ethic is unmatched and she’s put in the time and effort to be where she’s at.”

One of the most intriguing county athletes competing this weekend is Burlington sophomore Tommy Teberg in the 100 and 200. His respective qualifying times of 11.50 and 23.44 seconds each rank last, but consider this: In the Division 1 Mukwonago Regional, Teberg ran a time of 10.09 in the 100, which is just off the school record of 10.08 set in 1999 by Tommy Rybarczyk. That time would also put him within the top-six qualifiers in the state meet,

“I like our chances,” Burlington coach Jason Bousman said. “Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job with field events since I’ve been here, but this is a real unique situation because we’re not really known for our speed.

“But if he matches what he’s done with his season best, he could make it the the finals. They medal the top eight and the top 10 go to finals and I really think he could pull it off. We have been working extremely hard between sectionals and state on starts. We want to see if we can get just a little more of an explosive start out of him in his 100 and 200.”

Another Burlington athlete contending for a medal is senior Brad Roe, who is 17th in the high jump (6-1). Roe’s PR is 6-2.

“He’s actually only a fraction of a second behind Tommy in the open 200,” Bousman said. “And Brad said, ‘Coach, I want to give everything to this one event.’ He has been on fire. In the last probably month, everything has been clicking for him. He said, ‘Coach, if I PR by just two inches, I could be on the podium.’ And that’s doable.

“He’s actually very, very close.”

The Waterford boys’ best hope for a medal is Carter Maffet in the 110 high hurdles, where he is seeded 12th (15.27) and in the 200, where he is seeded 21st (23,15). He is also a member of the Wolverines' 18th-seeded 4x100 relay with freshman Noah White, sophomore Sutton Keller and senior Jack McCormick.

Maffet placed 10th in the 110 hurdles last season and holds the school record in that event (14.65). He also has the school record in the 200 (22.32).

“He’s been phenomenal this year,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Last year, he was good and I knew he would be good coming into this year, but from day one, he has pretty much been lights out in terms of his hurdles races. I’ve never seen him even brush a hurdle and his times have been tremendous.

“If he is at his best he is fully capable of winning the state meet (in the 110 hurdles). There is no doubt in my mind about that.”

Right there with Maffet in terms of medal chances from Waterford is sophomore Bryce Ruland, who is seeded fifth in the discus (171-0).

“He has been No. 2 in the state for most of the season with a 176-7 being his best mark, which is our school record,” Johnsrud said. “He hit that back in early April, but he’s consistently thrown in the 170s. He just hasn’t been able to quite get over that 176 mark, but he’s only a sophomore, so he’s having quite a season.”

And Julia Klein a senior at Catholic Central, is also winding down her high school career. Much like Williams at Horlick, Klein is a multi-sport specialist who competes in volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer and track in the spring.

Klein has qualified in the Division 3 100, where she is seeded 12th (13.09), and in the triple jump, where she is seeded 17th (32-11½).

