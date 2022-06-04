WIAA Track & Field: Waterford's Maffet wins Division 1 state 110 hurdles championship

Carter Maffet followed through on a season's worth of promise.

The junior sprinter for the Waterford High School boys track team won the WIAA Division 1 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.87 at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse.

"It has been a lot of hard workouts and never giving up on track," Maffet said of reaching this point in his track and field career. "You just have to put the bad races behind you and keep going."

The catch is: Maffet hasn't had a lot of bad races. In fact, he has been rewriting the school record book at Waterford.

As a sophomore, Maffet qualified for state in the Division 1 110-meter hurdles. His time of 15.583 in the preliminary round saw him finish as the eighth and final qualifier for the final. He finished 10th with a time of 16.12. But the experience helped set a platform to build upon for his junior season.

Maffet set a school record in the 200-meter dash at the Demon Invitational on May 6 with a time of 22.32 seconds, breaking the previous school record of 22.34 set in 1986 by Pablo Guardiola.

A few weeks later and Maffet established another school record — this time in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior finished with a time of 14.82 at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships on May 17, besting previous record of 14.84 set by Ryan Massman in 2003.

"(Maffet) is super smooth," Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. "His consistency is almost unheard of in hurdles but he is such a well rounded athlete."

Maffet's newly established school record in the 110 hurdles lasted less than one-month. He broke his own record in the preliminary round at state on Friday with a time of 14.58. It was a signal of intent to the rest of the field. One that the junior made good on — winning the final by a margin of 0.27 seconds.

"My goal next year is to defend my title, set the state record and run a sub-14," Maffet said.

Maffet's victory made him the second Racine County athlete to win a WIAA Division 1 title this weekend. Park junior Emmanuel Johnson cleared 6-foot-9 to win the WIAA Division 1 high jump on Friday.

The most recent individual champion from the Waterford boys track and field team prior to Maffet's efforts on Saturday was Alex Guardiola, who won the WIAA Division 2 100 meter dash in 11.19 seconds in 1996.

"It's always great to have athletes as a state champion," Johnsrud said. "I consider myself lucky to have an athlete like Carter. He has always worked so hard."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0