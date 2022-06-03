WIAA Track & Field: Park's Johnson wins Division 1 state high jump championship

Emmanuel Johnson wasn't about to be denied.

The junior high jumper for the Park High School boys track team cleared 6-foot-9 Friday to win the WIAA Division 1 high jump championship at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships. The two-day event started Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse.

Johnson, who was second last season, becomes the first Park state champion in track since 2015, when the 4x200-meter relay of Jamias James, Justin and Jeremy Steward and Vince Cosey set a state record in the preliminaries with a time of 1:26.84.

The most recent individual champion from Park prior to Johnson was Jeremy Steward, who won the 200 meters (21.67 seconds) in 2014.

"I'm glad I got a second chance because I thought last year at state and I was in the jump-off, I came up short and I was second," Johnson said. "But this year around, it means a lot to me because, this time, I pulled through.

"I showed everybody that I'm a first-place medalist at state. I came out on top."

Johnson's high jump coach is Michelle Gregory, whose husband, Ben, won multiple state championships for Park in the early 2000s. Under her watch, Johnson achieved a personal-best height of 6-9 after entering the meet with a previous-best effort of 6-8.

"He PR'd in a state meet under pressure," said Pete Henkes, a former longtime director of the Lighthouse Run who is a track historian. That's money."

Johnson's primary competition was two other juniors — Jayden Williams of Menomonie, who had a qualifying jump of 6-9, and Tyran Cook of Waukesha South, whose qualifying jump was 6-8¼.

As one might expect, it turned into a battle between these three elite jumpers.

"It was the three of them jumping at 6-9, they all missed twice and they all cleared 6-9 on their third jump," said first-year Park coach Freddy Garcia, who was an assistant at Kenosha Tremper from 2004-19. "It was E.J., first, followed by Cook and then Williams.

"And then they went up to 6-10 and all missed at 6-10 three times. And then it went off to a jump-off between E.J. and Tyran Cook because Williams had too many misses earlier. So he was out of the jump-off."

Johnson and Cook had another try at 6-10, but they both missed. After the bar was lowered to 6-9, Johnson cleared it and Cook missed.

That gave the state championship to Johnson.

"It's really exciting," Garcia said. "We knew what E.J., did last year and Michelle Gregory was still around as our coach. I had the confidence in her that she would get him ready to compete.

"It was exciting to see him win a state championship and to see her have her first athlete win a state championship."

For Gregory, it was certainly a reward after her disappointment in 2016. She coached Kaj Days to a school-record performance of 6-10 that season, but Days had an off day in the Union Grove Regional and failed to clear his opening height of 6-0.

Six years later, Gregory has her first state champion. What's more, Johnson has a chance of repeating as champion next season.

"To be honest, I'm ready for another one," Johnson said. "And next year, I'm planning on going for the 300 hurdles, the 400 and the high jump."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0