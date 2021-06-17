WIAA Track and Field: Racine County athletes qualify for WIAA State Championships

Horlick coach Josh Slamka said Hubbard has been dropping time like crazy toward the end of the season.

“He’s gained a second per meet in the last four meets,” Slamka said. “Heading into the season, I wasn’t sure we would get anyone to sectionals. I have a small group, but a tough group of kids.”

Junior Tyler Voss was fourth in the same event (42.75), just 0.28 seconds from third.

The Horlick girls had one qualifier, senior wheelchair athlete Gabi Berthiaume, who advanced to state in the mixed 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters and shot put. She was one of three disabled athletes in the meet.

The Case girls had three events qualify and junior Audrey Amaya is in all three. She was second in the 800 meters in 2:21.56, close behind winner Rachel Helm of Muskego (2:20.36), and she also anchored two relays, the second-place 4x800 (following Roselyn Pacheco, Charlatte Shelby and Kaitlyn Francis) and the third place 4x400 (following Audrey Carrillo, Olyvia Metoyer and Lauren Finley).

After the 4x400, the Eagles were fifth, but two teams in front of them, Oak Creek and Franklin, were disqualified, giving Case third place.