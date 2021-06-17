WIAA Track and Field: Racine County athletes qualify for WIAA State Championships

Racine’s three public high schools will be sitting pretty next week at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
The Case and Park boys each had an event winner and multiple state qualifiers, Horlick had one boys qualifier and the Case girls had three top-three finishes Thursday at the Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional.
All three city schools, along with Union Grove, will be represented at next Saturday’s Division 1 state meet at Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Waterford and Burlington also had multiple qualifiers and the Wolverines had one sectional champion at the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional.
The top three finishers in each event in Division 1 automatically qualify for state. Any times or distances among the top eight best sectional performances statewide also qualify.
In Division 2, one St. Catherine's athlete qualified for in the 100 meters at the Waupun Sectional and in Division 3, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran and Prairie each had a few qualifiers determined, but the Princeton Sectional could not be completed Thursday night because of at least a half-dozen weather delays and will be completed Friday.
The top four finishers in each event in Divisions 2 and 3 automatically qualify for state, along with any top-eight sectional performances statewide.
The Division 3 state competition is Thursday, the Division 2 and Wheelchair state meets are Friday and the Division 1 state meet is Saturday.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE SECTIONAL: Park had competitors in just four events, but had some of the best results in the meet.
The most impressive event for the Panthers was the high jump, where sophomore Emmanuel Johnson and junior Jorryn Franklin each went 6 feet, 4 inches. Johnson won the gold medal with fewer misses.
Park coach Glenn Schultz said that height is almost guaranteed a medal at state and feels good about the guys’ chances next week.
“It was a great day for us,” Schultz said. “They are good buddies and both are talented enough.”
Franklin also had his running shoes on, finishing third in the 200 meters in 22.89. He actually had to run the race twice and was third both times. Schultz said on the first run, the clock failed to start. The race was rerun 45 minutes later.
Franklin also had two near misses. He was fourth in the long jump (21-7) by just a half-inch and the 4x200 relay of Franklin, Johnson, Sean White and Justin Bailey-Prescott was fourth in 44.40 seconds, 1.25 seconds out of third.
“Jorryn is a gamer,” Schultz said.
For Case, senior Mikey Cabaltera repeated his performance from Monday’s regional by winning the 800 meters in 1:59.76, half a second faster than runner-up Will Allen of Westosha Central (2:00.28), who was also second at the regional.
“I’m not surprised,” Eagles boys coach Dennis Gallagher said. “(Allen) tried the same strategy (as Monday), and it didn’t work this time either.”
Case’s other boys’ qualifier was senior Kobe Brown, who was second in the 100 meters in 11.40. He was 0.22 seconds behind winner Elliott Harris of Franklin.
“I was very proud to see Kobe and Mikey qualify,” Gallagher said. “I’ve seen them grow up from being freshmen. They were good then, they put the work in and they earned it. I’m excited for them.”
The Eagles’ 4x800 relay team of seniors Brett Stark, Steven Gardner, Lucas Jackson and Cabeltera ran their best race of the season, but finished fourth in 8:31.62, about four seconds out of third.
“I thought they might go, but some 4x800 teams blew up,” Gallagher said. “They improved, but other teams were better today.”
Horlick’s lone boys qualifier was freshman Reggie Hubbard Jr., who was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.07. He broke the Rebels sophomore record of 43.14 set by Mike Weaver in 2017.
Horlick coach Josh Slamka said Hubbard has been dropping time like crazy toward the end of the season.
“He’s gained a second per meet in the last four meets,” Slamka said. “Heading into the season, I wasn’t sure we would get anyone to sectionals. I have a small group, but a tough group of kids.”
Junior Tyler Voss was fourth in the same event (42.75), just 0.28 seconds from third.
The Horlick girls had one qualifier, senior wheelchair athlete Gabi Berthiaume, who advanced to state in the mixed 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters and shot put. She was one of three disabled athletes in the meet.
The Case girls had three events qualify and junior Audrey Amaya is in all three. She was second in the 800 meters in 2:21.56, close behind winner Rachel Helm of Muskego (2:20.36), and she also anchored two relays, the second-place 4x800 (following Roselyn Pacheco, Charlatte Shelby and Kaitlyn Francis) and the third place 4x400 (following Audrey Carrillo, Olyvia Metoyer and Lauren Finley).
After the 4x400, the Eagles were fifth, but two teams in front of them, Oak Creek and Franklin, were disqualified, giving Case third place.
Franklin’s disqualification was the result of contact by a Sabers runner that knocked down another runner. Franklin argued its case, but the results stood. Oak Creek had a baton pass outside of the designated zone.
“We’ll take it,” Eagles girls coach Kyle Lemay said. “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
“It was a pretty big night — all four of our seniors qualified for state. They put an awesome effort into a shortened season.”
Union Grove was led by Brooklyn Lamers, who continued her impressive freshman season by qualifying in three events.
She won the 300 low hurdles in 48.20, more than a half a second ahead of runner-up Elliana Knudsen of Kenosha Indian Trail (48.56); she was second to Knudsen (16.67) in the 100 high hurdles in 16.84; and she anchored the second-place 4x400 relay (4:14.61), following Alyssa Gruber, Payton Calouette and Riley Kayler.
The Broncos also had three boys qualifiers, all seniors. Marcus Johnson was third in the 1,600 in 4:29.14, Hunter Reich was third in the 3,200 meters in 10:10.14 and Tre Ford was third in the shot put with a toss of 47-10½.
BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL: The Waterford boys had four automatic state qualifiers, the most of any Racine County boys team, and matched Union Grove with six total qualifiers.
The Waterford girls had two qualifiers and Burlington had one boy and one girl advance to state.
Ty Johnson, a senior but a track and field rookie, performed like a seasoned veteran once again for the Wolverines, winning the 100 meters in 11.66 seconds. He just edged Sun Prairie sophomore Alexander Maggit (11.71) at the finish.
Three Waterford boys finished third to qualify — sophomore Carter Maffet in the 110 high hurdles in 15.74, senior Logan Muffick in the 400 meters in a personal-best 51.29 and senior Ian Schaal in the discus at 140-1.
Johnson missed qualifying in the long jump by just three-fourths of an inch and the 4x400 relay was a second from qualifying.
“Overall, we've had an amazing season and three of our seniors have earned one more week of practice and a trip to the state meet,” Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said.
The Waterford girls had two qualifiers, a veteran and a rookie. Senior Emily Williams won the high jump at 5-1, tying the height of Wilmot’s Miranda Kendall and winning on fewer misses, and freshman Ana Guardiola was second in the 100 meters in 13.16, not far behind winner Abigail Groleau of Stoughton (12.98).
The Wolverines also had two fourth-place finishes to just miss advancing.
“The girls competed well despite the heat and a lightning delay,” Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. “Emily had a great night, winning the meet in windy conditions. And Ana ran well and despite a solid headwind and qualified in a fast field of competition. She's a talented young runner and her fiery personality makes her a great competitor.”
Burlington's two state qualifiers were third-place finishers Brad Roe in the boys high jump at 6-0 and Addison Mangold in the girls triple jump at 34-1.
Division 2
WAUPUN SECTIONAL: St. Catherine’s freshman Jayvion Hunter finished second in the 100 meters and will be the only representative for the Angels at the WIAA State Meet next Friday in La Crosse.
Hunter was fourth in the preliminaries in 11.88 seconds early in the meet.
In the final, Hunter’s time was slightly slower, but he finished second in 11.95 seconds. Junior CJ Charles of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, who was second in the prelims (11.65), won in 11.70 seconds. The top four finishers in each event advance to state.
In Hunter’s other event, the 4x100 relay, the Angels were eighth, Hunter, freshmen Christian Cervantes and Isaiah Thomas, and sophomore Terrion Barnes, finished eighth in 46.86. New Berlin West won in 44.39.
Sophomore Abel Mulder was not able to qualify in the weight events, taking eighth in the discus (115-11) and 10th in the shot put (38-10).
St. Catherine’s scored 10 points and was 22nd in the sectional.
Division 3
PRINCETON SECTIONAL: The meet was a few events from finishing when a series of lightning delays ground the proceedings to a halt, Racine Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.
But several Racine County entries qualified before the delays, led by Prairie with one event winner and four qualifiers. The meet will resume Friday afternoon.
Sebby Babu won the boys 400 meters in 52.40 seconds for the Hawks, winning by 0.31 seconds over runner-up Shane Rescorla of Random Lake (52.71).
For the Prairie girls, the 4x100 and 4x200 relays both finished second. Makiyah Thompson, Camden Perry, Mya Kennedy and Ava Collier-White ran in this order in the 4x100 and they reversed the order in the 4x200. Also, Perry finished third in the 100 meters in 12.83.
The Crusaders had three state-qualifying entries, all three involving Nathan Zawicki. The senior qualified in two individual events, taking second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.46 and third in the 200 meters in 23.86, and he ran on the 4x200 relay with Nolan Kraus, Logan Rasch and Luke Schmierer that finished second in a school-record time of 1:33.88. The old record of 1:34.10 had stood since 2007.
Catholic Central had two qualifiers, both in the high jump. Junior Julia Klein was third in the girls event at 5-0 and senior Neal McCourt was fourth on the boys side at 5-10.