WIAA Tennis: St. Catherine's Smith advances to second round

Kate Smith's goal is to return from the WIAA Division 2 Girls Tennis Tournament with a medal.
She took her first step toward achieving that goal Thursday.
The St. Catherine's senior opened with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over senior Sophie Whitley of Amery at The Sports Core in Kohler. Smith plays senior Alysa Pattee (10-2) of Waupun in a second-round match at 9 a.m. Friday.
For Prairie, all three of its entries lost in the first round. They are singles player Molly Cookman (9-11) and the doubles teams of Jaclyn Palmen and Lily Jorgenson (8-4) and Gabrielle Davis and Magdelyn Dreifuerst (6-3).
Smith, who has qualified for the state tournament three straight years, earned the No. 8 seed this year. She backed that up by jumping out to a 4-1 advantage in the first set and coasting to the victory over Whitley.
"The moment wasn't too big for her," St. Catherine's coach Todd Anderson said. "The homework we did on her (Whitley) was kind of the way she played. Kate came out pretty comfortable and really dictated the points.
"The girl really tried to get Kate out of her game by throwing high balls up and then trying to sneak in and Kate stayed patient and passed her. She didn't really change her game from there. Kate stayed calm and poised."
Next up for Smith is Pattee, who advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexa Robarge (8-9) of Rice Lake.
"Pattee is a girl who plays a different style game," Anderson said. "If Kate keeps the ball deep and works like she did today and works her side patterns, she's going to get a lot of short-ball opportunities where she can finish at the net.
"So I'm going to be expecting her to play a lot of shorter points rather than the longer points like she played today. And if she does that, she should get through this match like she did today."
If Smith wins, she would almost certainly play defending champion Baluck Deang (9-1) of Madison Edgewood. Deang defeated Sarah Gesner of Prairie 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the state championship last season.
When asked about a potential match against Deang, Anderson said, "Kate's a very good defensive player. Deang's going to control the points with big serves and big ground strokes. So if we can Kate to position herself and use her pace against her, she has a chance to hang in the match and surprises can happen."
For Prairie coach Nich Schafer, he was proud to have five of her players participate in the tournament.
"It's been a while since we had that many girls at state," he said. "It was odd being up at Kohler and not knowing whether you were inside or outside. There were no fans … it was just different.
Cookman, a junior who was making her second straight appearance at the state tournament, had a difficult first-round draw with No. 6 seed Emily Gauger (19-2) of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay. And Gauger went on to win 6-0, 6-0.
"She was able to take Molly out of her game first," Schafer said. "And it was Molly's goal to get her opponent uncomfortable and out of her game."
Palmen, a sophomore, and Jorgenson, a freshman, played a credible match for their first time at state. Matched against seniors Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson of Ashland (9-2), Palmen and Jorgenson lost 6-2, 6-3.
"We knew they (Palmen and Jorgenson) were going to have a hard time outside with the team they were playing against," Schafer said. "They didn't miss many shots."
Davis, a senior who made two previous appearances at the state tournament as a singles player, joined Dreifuerst, a junior, to play a strong match. Playing sixth-seeded Emily Dorrow and Jeslyn Singson (8-5) of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, the Prairie team jumped out to a 3-0 lead before losing 6-4, 6-2.
Catholic Memorial made an adjustment with Prairie leading 4-3 in the first set.
"That was a fun match to watch," Schafer said. "They were playing really well together. And then the other team made an adjustment and played both back.
"It was two singles players who can hit the ball from the baseline and were struggling to keep up with Gabbi and Maggie in the doubles aspect. We weren't able to win many games (after the adjustment). We were down 5-0 in the second set and then they started to come back and play to that style more efficiently."
