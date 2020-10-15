WIAA Tennis: St. Catherine's Smith advances to second round

"Pattee is a girl who plays a different style game," Anderson said. "If Kate keeps the ball deep and works like she did today and works her side patterns, she's going to get a lot of short-ball opportunities where she can finish at the net.

"So I'm going to be expecting her to play a lot of shorter points rather than the longer points like she played today. And if she does that, she should get through this match like she did today."

If Smith wins, she would almost certainly play defending champion Baluck Deang (9-1) of Madison Edgewood. Deang defeated Sarah Gesner of Prairie 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the state championship last season.

When asked about a potential match against Deang, Anderson said, "Kate's a very good defensive player. Deang's going to control the points with big serves and big ground strokes. So if we can Kate to position herself and use her pace against her, she has a chance to hang in the match and surprises can happen."

For Prairie coach Nich Schafer, he was proud to have five of her players participate in the tournament.

"It's been a while since we had that many girls at state," he said. "It was odd being up at Kohler and not knowing whether you were inside or outside. There were no fans … it was just different.