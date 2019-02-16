Azaan McCray confesses to feeling the jitters within the confines of the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison Saturday.
Who could blame him? The Case High School freshman diver was about to go against a loaded field in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships and this was all new territory to him. What's more, McCray have never even tried diving until the summer of 2016.
But once it was time to perform, McCray was fearless. And when it was over, he had a state medal around his neck after placing fifth with a score of 404.30. Senior Braden Rumpit of Brookfield Central/East, who was third last season, won with a score of 486.55.
McCray became the first boy diver from Racine County medal at state since Joshua Rodriguez of Case was fourth in 2015.
"It was amazing," the 15-year-old McCray said. "I didn't even think I was going to get a medal initially."
Other than improving on his back one-and-a-half somersault pike, which Case diving coach Jackie Turner said had not been a consistent dive for him, McCray did nothing extraordinary. Instead, simple consistency is what made McCray's state debut a success.
"He did not let the hype of the state meet get to him," Turner said. "It was just nerves settling in and getting into the swing of things at the state meet before he started feeling comfortable with his dives.
"He stayed consistent throughout every cut. There's normally cuts after the fifth dive and he was in fifth place. They cut after the eighth dive and he was still in fifth place. And then he finished in fifth place."
On a day when McCray kept his peaks and valleys to a minimum, one of his highlights was mastering that back one-and-a-half somersault pike.
"That was a dive he was really consistent with in the past that he really nailed. But I would say all his dives were clean. It wasn't up and down with one dive or another. The most important thing in this meet was just being consistent."
An invaluable support for McCray was senior teammate Jarek Hanna, who qualified for state for the second straight season. While Hanna finished 23rd (130.70) after placing 17th last year, the diver encouraged McCray throughout the day.
"He was real encouraging," McCray said. "He was giving me little pep talks and telling me to be calm. He was a real good sport and real helpful."
Placing second to Rumpit was Mike Konle, a senior at Milwaukee Marquette who had a score of 476.65. Freshman Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial was third (456.05) and senior Jared Kleczka of Franklin was fourth (453.70).
After such an encouraging debut as freshman, McCray has lofty aspirations for the next three years.
"At the beginning of the year, I never thought I would do it," said McCray, who was joined at the state meet by parents Kevin and Zahra and sisters Inaara and Raimee. "I didn't think top six would be possible. And now that I did it, it's crazy."
Added Turner, "To keep moving up each year, that's exactly what I'm hoping. He'll continue to dive year-round and if he does that, he's just going to continue to improve, be stronger and be a better diver. He'll learn a lot of new dives during the next few years, so it just goes up from here."
• Ben Gabbey, a Muskego senior who lives in Wind Lake in north central Racine County, won the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.04 seconds and placed fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.92. The champion in that event was Shane Brinkman of Hudson with a time of 1:46.99.
Gabbey also swam the breaststroke leg of a 200 medley relay that was ninth in 1:36.73.
