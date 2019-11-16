WIAA swimming: Case's Natalia Badillo breaks her own school records

For Case coach Frank Michalowski, it was a strong payoff for what had been a sometimes frustrating season for Badillo.

"It was rough at the beginning for her," Michalowski said. "But you have to look at the long-range outcome, the light that's coming at the end of the tunnel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"And then you have to give it everything you've got, give what you have left in your tank."

Perhaps Badillo's best performance came in the 100 breaststroke, where she came in as the 24th seed, but finished 20th.

"I was very happy for her," Muchalowski said. "She's a gamer out there and she gives it everything she's got. Before her race in the 100 (breaststroke), she told me that she could possibly go faster. I told her, 'There's no going back. You've got to leave it in the water.

"She just took it out real hard and the result was dropping more time."

Another standout for Case was Bollendorf, who has a personal-best time of 31.36 seconds in the breaststroke leg of the medley relay.

"Sara always gives 100 percent and dropped again, which was nice to see," Michalowski said. "And the other girls were within a tenth of a second within their split times.