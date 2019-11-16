WIAA swimming: Case's Natalia Badillo breaks her own school records

Natalia Badillo made a choice Saturday afternoon when she experienced for the first time the energy in the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
She decided to feed off that energy instead of allowing it to work against her.
How much did that decision pay off? The Case High School junior set two school records in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships.
"The atmosphere allows you to either do very well or very bad," Badillo said. "I felt that, yes, there are so many people here, but I'm swimming the same race I swam all season and I just had to go out there and give it everything I had.
"I wanted to finish the season well."
Badillo accomplished that goal in a big way as her parents, Jose and Guadalupe, looked on with pride.
Badillo, who was seeded 24th in the 100-yard breaststroke, finished 20th in 1:07.05. That broke her previous record of 1:07.31 set last Saturday in the Greenfield Sectional.
In the 200 individual medley, Badillo moved up from 24th to 23rd with her school-record time of 2:12.34. That broke her previous record of 2:12.65, also set in the Greenfield Sectional.
Badillo also swam the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay in 25.94 in helping the Eagles to 22nd place (1:51.43). She was joined on that relay by her sister, Sofia (backstroke), Sara Bollendorf (breaststroke) and Maya Frodl (freestyle).
For Case coach Frank Michalowski, it was a strong payoff for what had been a sometimes frustrating season for Badillo.
"It was rough at the beginning for her," Michalowski said. "But you have to look at the long-range outcome, the light that's coming at the end of the tunnel.
"And then you have to give it everything you've got, give what you have left in your tank."
Perhaps Badillo's best performance came in the 100 breaststroke, where she came in as the 24th seed, but finished 20th.
"I was very happy for her," Muchalowski said. "She's a gamer out there and she gives it everything she's got. Before her race in the 100 (breaststroke), she told me that she could possibly go faster. I told her, 'There's no going back. You've got to leave it in the water.
"She just took it out real hard and the result was dropping more time."
Another standout for Case was Bollendorf, who has a personal-best time of 31.36 seconds in the breaststroke leg of the medley relay.
"Sara always gives 100 percent and dropped again, which was nice to see," Michalowski said. "And the other girls were within a tenth of a second within their split times.
The Burlington Co-op was led by the 400 freestyle relay of Brianna Smith, Hania Dahms, Morgan Dietzel and Megan Schultz, which was 19th in 3:40.90.
"We kind of held our taper," Burlington coach Denita Jones said. "We didn't get worse, but we just kind of stayed where we were from last week."
Dietzel broke her program record in the 100 backstroke, finishing 20th in 58.73.
"She swam a really good meet today," Jones said. "She swam well in her individual and did well in the 400 free relay, so I was really happy with that."
In other results for Burlington, Schultz was 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.97) and 23rd in the 200 freestyle (1:57.42), and Smith was 24th in the 500 freestyle (5:19.25).
• Brookfield East won its first Division 1 team title with 243 points, just ahead of runner-up and eight-time champion Arrowhead (220). East had finished second twice before (1984, 1997).
East also set the only state record of the meet, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:42.54, breaking the previous record of 1:42.71 by Arrowhead in 2005.