WIAA State Wrestling: Waterford's Halter, three Burlington wrestlers reach quarterfinals

Kumprey (34-4), a senior and the fourth seed at 160 pounds, was in control of both his matches, decisions of 8-1 over ninth-seeded junior Trey King of Kimberly (25-8) in the first round and 5-1 over 12th-seeded junior Corbin Hauser of Sparta (19-4).

Kumprey faces a formidable task Friday when he wrestles against top-seeded senior Keegan O’Toole of Arrowhead (45-0), who is trying to become the 18th four-time state champion in state tournament history. O’Toole is ranked second in the nation at 160.

“He was very controlled and dominant in both of his matches,” Gribble said of Kumprey. Against O’Toole, “he’ll just have to go out and wrestle hard and believe in himself and his ability. Anything can happen at the state tournament.

“He’ll be ready to do what he can do.”

Wallace (38-6), a junior and the fifth seed at 195 pounds, was able to score points and win both of his matches, a 12-6 decision over eighth-seeded senior Andrew Schutz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (34-11) in the first round and a 15-7 major decision over fourth-seeded senior Amir Blevins of West Allis Central (35-2) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Wallace will face ninth-seeded senior Mitchell Schumann of Janesville Craig (41-7), who also won two decisions.