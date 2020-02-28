WIAA State Wrestling: Waterford's Halter, three Burlington wrestlers reach quarterfinals

It was a pretty good day for Racine County’s high school wrestlers Thursday at the WIAA State Championships.
Twelve of the 13 county wrestlers in action, led by two-time state champion Hayden Halter of Waterford, will wrestle again Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Halter, a junior, advanced to the Division 1 semifinals, as did Burlington wrestlers Max Ehlen, Ben Kumprey and Zach Wallace.
Eight others, four from Waterford, three from Burlington and one from Park, will wrestle in the consolation bracket.
The consolation matches begin at 10 a.m. and the semifinals begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Halter (45-2), seeded second at 126 pounds, dominated his two matches, winning on a technical fall (16-0 in 2:19) over 12th-seeded senior Jonah Luther of Hartland Arrowhead (33-9) in the first round, then winning a 10-0 major decision over fourth-seeded freshman Hoyt Blaskowski of Marshfield (44-5) in the quarterfinals.
“He did what Hayden does,” Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He has such a great feel as a wrestler and he’s fun to watch.”
Halter will have a major challenge in the semifinals, where he will face No. 1-seed Jager Eisch of Kaukauna (44-3). Eisch, a junior, won his first match on a technical fall and then beat No. 6 seed Bryce Jankowski of Cedarburg (39-3) on a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals.
Fitzpatrick knows Halter will be ready.
“(Halter) rises up to better competition,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he goes against better wrestlers, he fires on all cylinders.
“(Eisch) is ranked No. 1, but he likes to be a giant killer.”
Demons coach Jade Gribble said this is the most wrestlers he’s had advance to the semifinals and he said all three are right where they need to be.
Ehlen (37-6), a senior and the third seed at 145 pounds, had an interesting pair of matches to open his day. In his first match, he needed overtime earn a sudden-victory decision over freshman Owen Heiser of Oregon (31-10). Heiser turned Ehlen three times for reversals and Ehlen had to score late to tie the match at 11-11.
It took just 20 seconds of overtime for Ehlen to get a takedown and win the match 13-11.
“Max struggled to get through the first match,” Gribble said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what.”
But Ehlen left no doubt in his second match, pinning sophomore Braeden Ott of Glendale Nicolet (38-9) in 3:50.
Ehlen will face seventh-seeded junior Drake Hayward of Neenah (36-8) in the semifinals. Hayward won a pair of decisions, including a 3-0 victory over second-seeded senior Noah Leisgang of Ashwaubenon (36-5) in the first round.
Kumprey (34-4), a senior and the fourth seed at 160 pounds, was in control of both his matches, decisions of 8-1 over ninth-seeded junior Trey King of Kimberly (25-8) in the first round and 5-1 over 12th-seeded junior Corbin Hauser of Sparta (19-4).
Kumprey faces a formidable task Friday when he wrestles against top-seeded senior Keegan O’Toole of Arrowhead (45-0), who is trying to become the 18th four-time state champion in state tournament history. O’Toole is ranked second in the nation at 160.
“He was very controlled and dominant in both of his matches,” Gribble said of Kumprey. Against O’Toole, “he’ll just have to go out and wrestle hard and believe in himself and his ability. Anything can happen at the state tournament.
“He’ll be ready to do what he can do.”
Wallace (38-6), a junior and the fifth seed at 195 pounds, was able to score points and win both of his matches, a 12-6 decision over eighth-seeded senior Andrew Schutz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (34-11) in the first round and a 15-7 major decision over fourth-seeded senior Amir Blevins of West Allis Central (35-2) in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Wallace will face ninth-seeded senior Mitchell Schumann of Janesville Craig (41-7), who also won two decisions.
“Zach is really wrestling well right now,” Gribble said. “He needs to continue with the way he’s wrestling and score some points.”
Three other Demons will be in the consolation bracket — fourth-seeded junior Jaden Bird (34-6 at 113), seventh-seeded senior Cody Welker (27-6 at 152) and fourth-seeded senior Qwade Gehring (39-5 at 182).
Welker won his first match on a pin, then was pinned in 3:41 by third-seeded freshman Noah Mulvaney of Arrowhead (37-4), and Gehring won his first match on a decision, then was pinned in 5:54 by No. 1-seeded senior Sam Skillings of Menomonie (24-1).
Bird lost his first match 7-6 to ninth-seeded junior Michael Smith of Appleton North (34-9), and Smith won his quarterfinal match to allow Bird to reach consolation.
Burlington’s seventh state qualifier, junior Grant Koenen (31-8 at 120), also lost his first match, 5-4 on a late reversal to second-seeded Carter Ziebell of Slinger, but Ziebell lost in the quarterfinals to reach consolation and eliminate Koenen.
Three of the four Waterford wrestlers in consolation had to face either the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in their respective quarterfinals.
At 106 pounds, sixth-seeded junior Lucas Johnson (46-7) won his first match on a pin, then was pinned in 3:33 by sophomore No. 1-seeded Shane Corrigan of De Pere (44-1) in the quarterfinal.
At 132 pounds, fourth-seeded Josh Cherba (38-11) won his first match on a decision, then had a comeback fall just short in an 8-6 loss to third-seeded senior Cody Minor of Ashwaubenon (38-3) in the quarterfinal.
And at 170 pounds, ninth-seeded senior Zach Kaminski (42-14) won his first match on a technical fall, then lost a 3-2 decision to second-seeded junior Connor Ramage of Ashwaubenon (41-1) in the quarterfinal. The deciding point was on a stalling call on Kaminski in the third period.
“It was back and forth,” Fitzpatrick said. “Zach got the first takedown and it was 2-2 when he was hit with the stalling call. He couldn’t quite get a takedown at the end.”
At 160 pounds, fifth-seeded sophomore Evan Danowski (42-11) won his first match on a decision, then lost 9-3 to seventh-seeded sophomore Brody Hemauer of DeForest (39-7) in the quarterfinal.
Fitzpatrick feels there are medals coming for all of his wrestlers.
“They all battled and didn’t take a back seat to anybody,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ll be back (Friday) ready to (go).”
Park’s qualifier, senior Joseph Mendoza (38-4), the seventh seed at 126 pounds, split his matches as well. He beat 11th-seeded senior Alex Wintheiser of Muskego (35-13) on an 11-6 decision in the first round, then lost a tough 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals to eighth-seeded senior Ethan Pogorzelski of Menomonee Falls (42-7).
“He seemed gassed in the first match, but he was much better in the second match,” Panthers coach Jon Burdick said. “He just came out on the losing end.”
The match was tied 1-1 in the third period, Burdick said, when Pogorzelski got a takedown with 45 seconds left. Mendoza escaped for a point with 25 seconds left, but couldn’t score again.
“He couldn’t put enough moves together to get a takedown and get the win,” Burdick said. “He just couldn’t create enough offense.
“At state, you have to have offense and you have to create it.”