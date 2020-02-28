WIAA State Wrestling: Two-time defending champion Halter loses in semifinals

Two Racine County high school wrestlers will be competing for championships Saturday at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Waterford junior Hayden Halter will not be one of them.

Halter (45-3), a two-time state champion, was beaten on a 4-2 decision by junior Jager Eisch of Kaukauna in the semifinals at 126 pounds. Eisch was the No. 1 seed in the weight class and Halter was No. 2.

Senior Max Ehlen and junior Zach Wallace, both of Burlington, advanced to their respective championship matches.

Ehlen (38-6), the third seed at 145 pounds, will face top-seeded junior Jack Ganos of Arrowhead (44-3) in his final, and Wallace (39-6), the fifth seed at 195 pounds, will face top-seeded senior Marshall Kools of Neenah (43-0) in his final.

Nine county wrestlers are guaranteed medals, a school-record six of them from Burlington, two from Waterford and one from Park.

