The life was sucked out of the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison two minutes into Jaden Bird’s 113-pound match against Marshfield’s Keagan Cliver.
Bird, one of Burlington High School’s most consistent wrestlers all season, went into the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament with dislocated ribs, re-injured himself and couldn’t continue.
That six-point swing proved to be costly Friday night as the Demons lost to Marshfield 39-26 to end their season.
“Jaden is such a tough kid and he wanted to stay in there,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “But you could see how much pain he was in and I didn’t want him to hurt himself any further.”
Things started out positively for the Demons despite Bird’s injury. Zach Weiler, Burlington’s senior captain, led off the dual meet at 132 pounds with a 13-3 major decision over Ryan Dolezal.
“Zach was great for us in that first match and that was exactly the start we wanted,” Gribble said. “He went out there and dominated.”
The next three matches for the Demons didn’t go as planned. Individual state qualifiers Ben Kumprey, Cody Welker and Max Ehlen all lost by decision. Kumprey, wrestling at 138 pounds, lost 7-1 to Tanner Kanable. Welker, who finished fourth at the individual tournament at 145 pounds, lost to Caden Pearce 9-5. Ehlen lost at 152 pounds to Nolan Hertel 8-4.
Burlington regained a 14-9 lead following a pin by Jake Skrundz at 160 pounds and an 18-5 major decision by Qwade Gehring at 170.
From there, it was all Marshfield. The Tigers won five of the final eight matches, including the upset victory over Bird.
“We had a few toss-up matches that I think we could have won, but it didn’t go our way,” Gribble said. “Ty had a takedown, but got caught in a bad position on a reversal, so that was tough one to swallow.”
Burlington’s other winners included Brian Konz at 220, Wyatt Hayes at 285 and Grant Koenen at 120. Konz won by forfeit, Hayes won in overtime 3-1 on a last-second takedown, and Koenen won 10-6.
“It’s hard to say where we’re going to be next year,” Gribble said. “I’m still thinking about all the great moments from this year.
“What makes this result so hard to swallow is that we set the bar so high for our program,” he said. “A lot of teams would be happy with getting to state, but we want to win it all every year.”
Burlington graduates four seniors from its program, including Weiler, Hayes, Nate Bousman and Kyle DeRosier.
“I’m going to miss the leadership these four provided to the program over their time at Burlington,” Gribble said. “We’ve got a lot of young talent returning next year and our goal will always be the same: bring home a state title.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.