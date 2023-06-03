Waterford High School junior Bryce Ruland had to wait several hours to attain what seemed all spring to be preordained.

And he got it.

Ruland won the Division 1 discus at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse late Friday night, breaking a 30-year-old state tournament record in the process.

On his first attempt, he threw the discus 200 feet exactly.

On his second attempt, he hit 201-11, and that was his best throw of the night.

The previous discus record was set in 1993, when Luke Sullivan of Verona made a throw of 193-3.

Ruland beat the only other athlete remotely close to him in the ability to throw the 3½-pound disc, Hortonville junior Ben Smith (198-10), by 3 feet, 1 inch. The third-place finisher, Hunter Sprangers of Kimberly, had a throw of 178-8.

This story will be updated.