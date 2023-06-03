Emmanuel Johnson was on a mission to defend his state crown in the high jump this season.

The Park senior set a school and county record of 6 feet, 10¼ inches at the Racine County Invitational and an Ameche Field record during the Southeast Conference Championships of 6 feet, 6 inches.

All signs pointed towards Johnson winning his second consecutive state title. The senior did more than just that on Saturday. He set a Division 1 record with a leap of 7 feet, 1 inch to win the high jump at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse.

This season didn't start out as he might have wanted. During the indoor season Johnson was topping out at jumps around 6-6. It wasn't until the weather warmed and the competition went outdoors that Johnson started to cut loose.

"I wasn't making my mark indoors," Emmanuel Johnson said. "I was getting nervous and seeing 6-4's, 6-6's.

"But once we got outdoors, my ego wasn't going to let me lose."

Johnson missed on his first attempt of the day at 6-2. Once he dialed in his run-up and jump timing — he was uncatchable. He proceeded to make the following six jumps in a row — including what was the state winning jump at 6-10 after Kaukauna senior Mason Tienor failed to clear the mark.

"I was in the moment," Johnson said. "I was feeling amazing."

Johnson was in a competition of his own from that moment. What followed was a decision by him to skip 6-11 and raise the bar up to 7 feet. He made the jump on his first attempt.

"He was confident going into state," Park coach Freddy Garcia said. "He made the decision to go right to 7 feet and he became the main event.

"I was very impressed. He is usually the one at the end getting the bar raised. The more he does, the looser he gets and the better he performs."

At this point, Johnson broke his own records for Park and Racine County. The bar was raised to 7-1. He missed on his first two attempts but made the mark on his third attempt to not only rewrite his own record books again but set a Division 1 record in the high jump.

The previous record in Division 1 was set in 1992 by Milwaukee Juneau's Jason Smith who threw 7-0. It matches the state record set by Division 2 athlete Ben Gucinski of Fox Valley Lutheran in 2016.

"Being part of this program has been a blessing for me," Johnson said. "7-1 was my goal when I started. The coaches have helped me a lot."

Johnson was given the opportunity at 7-2 to keep his roll going. He missed on three attempts to clear the bar but finished his time in the program on a fitting note: as a champion in a competition against himself.

Case sophomore Jacob Haughton earned a medal in the long jump. Haughton hit 22-3 in his sixth and final attempt to place sixth. Fellow Case sophomore Lincoln Myer (20-7¼) placed 16th.

Waterford junior Bryce Ruland, fresh off of his win and record throw in the discus on Friday night, saw mixed results in the shot put on Saturday. Ruland faulted on his first attempt, hit 52-1¾ in his second attempt and faulted again on his third try to place 12th. Park junior Gavin Leo (46-3) placed 19th.

Waterford junior Trever Buchanan placed 17th in the 800 meters (1:58.60) and Horlick sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli placed 23rd in the 1,600 (4:42.87).

Jayvion Hunter entered the 200 meters as the No. 4 seed in Division 2. Hunter placed at his seeding to take fourth with a 22.14 and was the highest placed junior in the event with a senior filled podium led by Aquinas' Collin Conzemius (21.39).

St. Catherine's senior Abel Mulder followed his medal winning performance in the shot put Friday with a ninth place finish in the discus throw (147-2).

Senior Amelia Wiesner finished her time with the Case girls track team with her first appearance at the Division 1 state meet after qualifying for cross country state twice. Wiesner placed 21st in the 3,200 (11:57.96).

The Union Grove girls track team placed 25th in the 4x800 relay (10:32.98) with Alyssa Simpson, Nadia Konesko, Jenna James and Ashley Lamers.

Waterford sophomore Claire Jastroch was one of 10 athletes unable to clear the minimum height in the pole vault. Jastroch missed on all three attempts at 10-6.

St. Catherine's sophomore Caylene Von-Schilling Worth walked away with valuable experience after her first trip to state in Division 2. Von-Schilling Worth placed 14th in the shot put with her first throw registering at 33-7.

In Division 3, Prairie placed eighth in the 4x100 relay (51.50) with Mya Kennedy, Amiyah Galica, Ava Collier-White and Makiyah Thompson.