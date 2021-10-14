WIAA State Tennis: Racine County entries fight to the end

Jaeck lost to Usui twice in Southeast Conference play, in a dual meet and at the conference tournament.

Like the first two meetings, the score was the same 6-0, 6-0.

Jaeck finished her senior season 20-5.

Case coach Kaleena Vasil said this was a great way for Jaeck to finish her senior year. Her sister, Molly, who also played tennis for Case, never was able to make it to state.

“(Jaeck) has always wanted to get to state,” Vasil said. “She was excited to make it this far. She had really strong season and went into every match knowing it was her senior season. She played hard and gave it her all.”

Jacklin had to fight to get through the first round, and turned the tables on her most recent opponent.

Jacklin lost the first set against Brookfield Central senior Bella Schultz (16-17), but came back strong in the second set and just had enough to win a supertiebreaker in a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.

At the sectional last week, Schultz beat Jacklin 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Ironically, Vasil said it was Brookfield Central’s representative at the meeting to select the state field who pushed for Jacklin to go to state as a special qualifier.