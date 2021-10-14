WIAA State Tennis: Prairie entries advance; Case girls done, but fight to the end

Case High School tennis players Alaina Jaeck and Aalaiya Jacklin had never been to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Championships until this year.
That made their performances at the tournament impressive and memorable.
Both seniors won their respective first-round Division 1 matches at the tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. They both lost in the second round, but both had something to remember as they finished their high school tennis careers.
Also in Division 1, Union Grove’s senior doubles team of Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek had its season end in the first round.
In Division 2, Prairie’s two entries, sophomore Lily Jorgenson in singles and the senior doubles team of Nareh Vartanian and Maggie Dreifuerst, each won their first-round matches Thursday night and play again Friday.
Jaeck, the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player and an automatic qualifier for state after finishing third in last week’s sectional meets, and Jacklin, Case’s No. 2 singles player and a special qualifier, started well Thursday morning in the first round.
Jaeck was strong in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Sheboygan North senior Louisa Damkot (15-7), then had to face the best player, on paper, in the tournament.
Jaeck got the toughest draw in Division 1 singles and had to face the top seed, unbeaten Franklin freshman Kaede Usui (30-0), in the second round.
Jaeck lost to Usui twice in Southeast Conference play, in a dual meet and at the conference tournament.
Like the first two meetings, the score was the same 6-0, 6-0.
Jaeck finished her senior season 20-5.
Case coach Kaleena Vasil said this was a great way for Jaeck to finish her senior year. Her sister, Molly, who also played tennis for Case, never was able to make it to state.
“(Jaeck) has always wanted to get to state,” Vasil said. “She was excited to make it this far. She had really strong season and went into every match knowing it was her senior season. She played hard and gave it her all.”
Jacklin had to fight to get through the first round, and turned the tables on her most recent opponent.
Jacklin lost the first set against Brookfield Central senior Bella Schultz (16-17), but came back strong in the second set and just had enough to win a supertiebreaker in a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.
At the sectional last week, Schultz beat Jacklin 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Ironically, Vasil said it was Brookfield Central’s representative at the meeting to select the state field who pushed for Jacklin to go to state as a special qualifier.
“It’s funny we had to play her here,” Vasil said. “When she came back to beat (Schultz), I was in tears. The supertiebreaker was nerve-wracking — my assistant and I were ready to run out and hug her, but there were some tough last points.”
After beating Schultz, Jacklin played Waukesha West senior Molly Asfeld, who upset 13th seed Molly Hower of Eau Claire Memorial (25-6) 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
Jacklin battled, but Asfeld, the niece of Case boys tennis coach Maureen Asfeld, won 6-3, 6-4. Jacklin finished her senior year 21-4.
“She has the ability and she physical and mentally works through very match and point,” Vasil said of Jacklin. “She’s the best kind of player to coach.”
Wilks and Chizek, who were special qualifiers, also finished 20-5, finishing their high school tennis careers with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Baraboo seniors Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie (24-2).
With the rest of their team looking on, Wilks and Chizek put up a fight, Broncos coach Kameron said, despite Wilks playing with a minor foot injury suffered at last week’s subsectional meet and Chizek battling a head cold.
“A lot of the points went to deuce,” Fischer said.
Making their performance even more fulfilling has been their ability to roll with the changes.
Besides dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Union Grove has had three coaches in the last two seasons. Longtime coach Mike Brannen stepped down suddenly midway through last season, Ben Roettgen served as interim coach to finish the season and Fischer took over this year.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Fischer said. “I think considering last year, with COVID and losing their coach halfway through the season, the cards were stacked against them and they played well.
“They had a phenomenal season. They whole team is very proud of them.”
In Division 2, Jorgenson (16-9) had little trouble with Altoona sophomore Josie Rechek (16-15), winning 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.
Prairie coach Nich Schafer said Jorgenson was all business in the match.
“Lily was consistent right off the bat,” Schafer said. “She played assertive and (Rechek) had no weapons to hurt Lily.”
Things get a bit more difficult in the second round as Jorgenson plays No. 1 seed Lily Olson (18-0), a sophomore from Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart, late Friday morning. Olson played for Madison Memorial last year and was second at the Alternate Fall Season state tournament in April.
Schafer said Jorgenson has never faced Olson, but he said other coaches said Olson is not unbeatable.
“We would have preferred a different draw, but all the pressure is on Olson,” Schafer said. “We have nothing to lose and (Jorgenson) can hit with anybody.”
The same goes for Vartanian and Dreifuerst (13-7). They won 6-4, 6-3 over Rice Lake sophomores Emily Mofie and Natalie Nolin (17-7) in the first round and will face Kohler’s No. 7-seeded team of senior Natalie Udovich and freshman Sophia Torke (22-3) in the second round Friday.
Schafer said the Rice Lake duo hit a lot of lobs and played the ball up the middle of the court and the Hawks cut off many of those volleys.
“Nareh and Maggie were nervous at first, but they took advantage,” Schafer said. “We cut off more shot than they did. Nareh was the driver of that match — she dictated making things happen and Maggie took advantage.”
Neenah’s team played singles early in the season against Prairie, but they had not seen them play doubles until Thursday.
“They have one ground stroker and one good at the net,” Schafer said. “They were on the court next to us and they are beatable. They will be the ones feeling the pressure.”