WIAA State Swimming: Case diver McCray finishes third in final high school meet

WAUKESHA — In his final high school diving meet Saturday, Azaan McCray put everything on the line.

When it was all said and done, the Case High School senior came away happy, satisfied — and with another medal around his neck.

McCray joined some elite company at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School, becoming just the second Racine County boys’ diver to medal four times at state.

He scored 548.30 points to finish third for the second straight year. His four medals make him and two-time state champion Andrew Suchla of Park (2010-13) the only county boys divers with four medals. McCray was fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and third as a junior last year.

Senior Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial won the diving with a command performance, scoring 668.75 points to obliterate the previous state record of 563.45 set by Suchla in 2013. Bennett didn’t compete at state last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Jan Lanser of West Bend East/West, the defending champion, also surpassed the previous record and finished second with 629.20 points.

With the benefit of a full season, McCray had what his coach, Jackie Turner, called his greatest performance.

“Honestly, this truly was the best meet he’s ever done,” Turner said. “This is what we’ve been working for for four years. We set goals each year of where we want to place at state or what dives we want to get, but it all comes down to the end and I’ve said that from the start.

“I said ‘this is it, your senior year, it’s really what we’re working for.’ I couldn’t be any happier. He went in there and (scored) the points I wanted him to get for each dive.”

McCray said he wouldn’t have changed anything he did Saturday.

“Honestly, I think I did everything pretty well,” McCray said. “I’m happy with how I did — I wouldn’t want to go back and change too much. I had no major slipups and I was good and clean all around.”

McCray just missed matching his lifetime best of 552.95 points, set at the Southeast Conference Meet, but to do what he did at state was equally impressive.

“The judging is tougher at state, so I’m even more happy I got that close to my personal best,” he said.

Turner was especially happy, considering what McCray went through last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to only compete in the sectional and state meets. He also was diving with a stress fracture in his back and still finished third.

“He’s been through so many hurdles of not being able to dive at his home pool, his back injury last spring, physical therapy and not being able to dive year-round due to the pandemic.” Turner said. “It really says so much about his work ethic and how he puts forth his effort, and his dedication.

“And look what he got out of it.”

Turner said McCray’s final two dives — a somersault in the pike position and an inward 2½ somersault in the tuck position — were his best. He scored almost all 7s and 7½s from the seven judges, which included Turner.

“A lot of things run through your mind and I told him ‘you’re going to carry that last dive with you forever because it’s the end of your high school career,’ ” Turner said. “It was just amazing how he nailed that dive. That’s a huge difficulty dive and when you get a nice big score like he did, that’s going to be big points.

“The reverse 1½ was another dive that has been shaky and he nailed that dive, too. That was probably his best scoring on that dive ever.

“I feel like we couldn’t have changed anything.”

Even though McCray didn’t quite match his best score, he felt his performance was just what he wanted.

“That was my goal just to do better, and I did better.”

• Case sophomore Hugo Arteaga competed in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly Saturday, but his results were too late for Sunday’s paper. Go to journaltimes.com/sports or Monday’s paper for a full recap of Arteaga’s performances.

