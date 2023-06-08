The Waterford High School softball team knew it needed a lot of things to go right Thursday in order to advance in the WIAA State Softball Tournament.

Unfortunately, everything went right for the Wolverines’ opponent, Kaukauna, in a Division 1 quarterfinal at the Goodman Diamond in Madison.

The unbeaten and two-time defending champion Galloping Ghosts lived up to their season-long No. 1 ranking, scoring in all but one inning and holding off a late Waterford rally for a 6-0 victory.

The Wolverines, making their first state tournament appearance in school history, finish the season 19-7.

Kaukauna, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 all season by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association, is 28-0 and advances to the semifinals against either Arrowhead (24-4) or Oak Creek (23-6), who played later Thursday.

The Ghosts got all the runs they needed in the first inning off Waterford freshman starting pitcher Jaydin Kiser. Paige Miller singled on a bunt and advanced to third base on two wild pitches. Karly Meredith and Taryn Christopher walked to load the bases and Paige Bodenheimer singled in the first run of the game. A fielder’s choice groundout by Summer Schmidt drove in the second run before Kiser got Ava Bloch to fly out to right.

“(Kaukauna) hits well, they have speed and run the bases well,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “They were everything we knew they were. The girls are always well-prepared and we do our homework.

“Our rules when the other team scores is we’re going to have to answer back. That was our thought process.”

But Waterford couldn’t get anything going against Meredith (24-0), a sophomore who entered the state tournament with an earned run average of 0.36.

Senior right fielder and No. 2 hitter Saydie Evjen walked in the first inning for the Wolverines, but she was the only one to reach base until the fourth, when Evjen walked again to lead off the inning. She advanced to second on a ground ball, but Meredith retired the next two batters.

Kaukauna scored single runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings, while Meredith continued to dominate Waterford batters.

“Meredith has good movement and good outer movement,” Krueger said. “She located her pitches well and we knew that coming in — we had to have good at-bats. Our girls are able to hit elite pitchers.”

Evjen, a senior co-captain, went 1 for 1 with two walks and singled with two outs in the sixth to break up a no-hit bid by Meredith.

“After walking two times, I got feel of all her pitches,” Evjen said. “The third time up, I went into the batter’s box confident. She’s faster and I had to load my swing early and go with the pitch.”

The Wolverines put some pressure on Meredith in the top of the seventh inning by loading the bases with one out.

Senior Sam Talavera walked and senior Kyra Schuerman pinch ran for her. Schuerman went to second on a wild pitch, Meredith’s only one of the game, and senior second baseman Savanna Denman singled. The runners advanced to second and third on the throw, but junior left fielder Kayla Holmes struck out for the first out.

The next batter, senior designated hitter Reilly Galten, walked to load the bases, but junior first baseman Ella Greil and senior shortstop Felicity McPhetridge both struck out swinging to end the game.

“The girls all were positive through to the end,” Krueger said. “We didn’t get the job done today, but they’re still great people.

“I’m proud of the girls always — I loved to coach them.”

Kiser went the first 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs and seven walks. Junior Darby O’Dwyer went the final 2⅔ innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and three walks.

For the Ghosts, Meredith went the distance, striking out 10 and walking four. Bodenheimer led the offense by going 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Meredith’s senior sister, Kally, went 2 for 4 and scored twice, and Schmidt drove in two runs.

Krueger said Kaukauna’s two-year state title streak could be in jeopardy. No. 2 seed Superior (26-0) advanced with a 6-5 victory over Menomonee Falls (22-7) and No. 6 seed Sun Prairie East (25-4) upset No. 3 seed Oshkosh West (25-5) 5-0.

It was quite a year for the Wolverines. Besides reaching their first state tournament, they finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference, won 3-2 in a marathon two-day, 21-inning regional championship game over Janesville Parker and rolled through the sectional with a 10-4 victory over SLC champion Elkhorn in the semifinals and a 4-0 win over Kettle Moraine in the title game.

“The 21-inning game was great practice for the rest of the postseason,” said senior co-captain Madison Krueger, the coach’s daughter. “It prepared all of us. We were able to beat a good pitcher against Elkhorn and a good pitcher against Kettle Moraine.”

Even though the Wolverines weren’t able to advance, Madison Krueger said she and her team did their best.

“(Kaukauna) kept chipping away with runs and I’m proud of our team to be able to keep them to one run every inning,” she said. “I definitely feel some of the runs could have been prevented, but I’m proud of how each inning was one run.

“Our defense could have gone differently, but overall I think we did pretty decently on defense. We just needed more offense — we didn’t have a lot of momentum with our bats.

“Even though we didn’t perform as well as I would have liked, I was happy with the way it went.”

As for the season, Madison Krueger said reaching the state tournament was something she’s thought about for a long time.

“Ever since I was a little girl playing T-ball, I thought of playing at state as a senior with my dad as coach,” Madison said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.

“I’m proud of this team and I’m going to miss putting on my Waterford jersey.”