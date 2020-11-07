WIAA state soccer: Prairie cruises in Division 3 championship game

“I couldn’t really believe it,” Dreifuerst said. “I was at the half line looking back when he saved the first one and it was incredible. When it went to another player, I felt he might concede (the goal), but he made another save — it was exciting.”

After that, St. Lawrence didn’t get another quality chance to score.

Maintaining the shutout was not critical, but it was a feeling of pride.

“If it’s 4-1, of course we’re still 100 percent happy and over the moon we won the state championship,” Oakland said. “But we felt like our defense was so good all year, we wanted to retain the shutout.”

Even winning the championship didn’t have the same feel as it usually does. Oakland said the people of Kewaskum “couldn’t have been better in terms of organizing and giving us space between games,” but Stoltenberg had a somewhat different take on it.

When asked if he had overcome the unusual nature of this season, he said “I did not overcome the weirdness. When the final ended, it felt like just another game. Once we all celebreated, it felt like title, but it was very hard to distinguish from a regular game for me. I didn’t have any nerves.”