WIAA state soccer: Prairie cruises in Division 3 championship game

In this unusual, weird and just plain crazy fall high school sports season, some things stayed the same.
The excellence of The Prairie School boys soccer team, for example.
The Hawks played in the WIAA State Tournament for the 10th time since 2003 and for the seventh time, they came away as state champions.
Prairie made it look pretty easy Saturday night, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of their WIAA Division 3 championship match and cruised to a 4-0 victory over Mount Calvary St. Lawrence Seminary at Kewaskum High School.
It is the fifth state title for coach Corey Oakland, and the first since 2017, but it was quite a bit different than any other.
First, because of the coronavirus pandemic, each of the three divisions played their state tournaments at different sites, none of them at the usual state tournament venue, Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Second, teams at each site played the semifinals and final on the same day.
The Hawks reached the title match with a hard-fought 1-0 semifinal victory over Arcadia during the afternoon, and St. Lawrence scored two late goals to break a 2-2 tie and beat University School of Milwaukee 4-2.
“We definitely had to deal with a lot of stuff you normally don’t have to do playing in one day,” said Oakland, whose team finished 16-2-1. “Our trainer and our strength and conditioning coach made sure we had a good little stretch in between games and doing a lot of recovery. I thought everybody did great working as a team to come together and get us ready to play in the final.”
As tough as the semifinal was — Prairie didn’t score on Arcadia until the 86:14 mark of the match — the championship match was a comparative breeze.
It took just over two minutes for the Hawks to get on the scoreboard. They were attacking the Hilltoppers’ goal and Charlie Shaw hit a ball into the box that deflected off a defender and into the net for an own goal at 2:15.
It was probably a moot point anyway, because a few Hawks were right there to finish the play themselves.
“If it didn’t hit the defender, we had a couple of guys there to knock it in as well,” Oakland said. “It was a bit of misfortune for them. It’s not that it was a crazy bounce — something else good was going to come out of that ball either way.”
After that, it was time for Prairie’s dynamic forward duo — senior Daniel Dreifuerst and junior Cam McPhee — to make their presence felt on two impressive, but dissimilar goals.
In the 15th minute, the Hawks put several short, quick passes together through some tight spaces, Oakland said, the final one a perfectly delivered pass from Dreifuerst to McPhee, who beat a defender, then dribbled around St. Lawrence goalkeeper Max Gamino to put the ball in the net on what Oakland called “a brilliant finish.”
“Daniel played me a nice ball from (junior midfielder) Daniel Bravo and I slotted it bottom right,” McPhee said.
McPhee returned the favor in the 21st minute, this time taking the ball from the midfield down the middle of the field, then sending the ball wide into space, where Dreifuerst ran onto it and easily put it past Gamino.
“It was a little short ball at the edge of the box,” Dreifuerst said. “Most of the first half we kept possession and that was really good to see — we were creating chances.”
Not that the Hawks needed any insurance, Dreifuerst made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute, taking a pass from junior midfielder Eric Morocco and finishing again with ease.
After that, it was in the hands of the defense, anchored by junior goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg and the backfield trio of senior Jacob Boilek, junior Carsten Ovesen and sophomore Nathan Breiwick. That defense did not allow a goal during the playoffs, and thanks to a stellar sequence by Stoltenberg, it stayed that way.
“Our defense has played fantastic all year and you want to keep that shutout,” Oakland said. “We had a breakdown in front of the goal (in the 65th minute) and Devin made two absolutely unbelievable back-to-back saves.
“A couple guys on the sidelines said ‘that’s unreal, he’s not even human to be able to make those saves.’ ”
The Hilltoppers had a play in the box about 10 yards from the goal, but Stoltenberg stopped the first shot with his hand and was able to turn away the rebound a couple seconds later.
“I couldn’t really believe it,” Dreifuerst said. “I was at the half line looking back when he saved the first one and it was incredible. When it went to another player, I felt he might concede (the goal), but he made another save — it was exciting.”
After that, St. Lawrence didn’t get another quality chance to score.
Maintaining the shutout was not critical, but it was a feeling of pride.
“If it’s 4-1, of course we’re still 100 percent happy and over the moon we won the state championship,” Oakland said. “But we felt like our defense was so good all year, we wanted to retain the shutout.”
Even winning the championship didn’t have the same feel as it usually does. Oakland said the people of Kewaskum “couldn’t have been better in terms of organizing and giving us space between games,” but Stoltenberg had a somewhat different take on it.
When asked if he had overcome the unusual nature of this season, he said “I did not overcome the weirdness. When the final ended, it felt like just another game. Once we all celebreated, it felt like title, but it was very hard to distinguish from a regular game for me. I didn’t have any nerves.”
In the semifinal, the Hawks were not on their game early and Oakland said the Raiders (8-3) played better defense than he expected, but Prairie pulled together in the second half and Dreifuerst took a pass from McPhee and got around the goalkeeper for a “fantastic, dramatic goal,” Oakland said.
Senior midfielder Finn Peterson was pleased how the team came together as the season went on, after a slow start, to become a state champion again.
“We didn’t have high expectations,” Peterson said. “We lost seven or eight players (to graduation) and we were not expecting to lose, but we knoew we would have to play all the way here.
“We ended up to being pretty solid and our teamwork helped us get so far. There was no set player that stood out — it took everyone to get to where we are.”
