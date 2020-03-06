WIAA State Gymnastics: Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay finishes second in Division 1 team event

Not a bad showing Friday for the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team.

The first-year co-op team, which includes senior Sam Roushia and junior Aryana Kovach of Union Grove, finished second in Division 1 team competition at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Hartford Union won the championship with 144.75 points, but WUW wasn’t far behind with 142.116. The Burlington/Badger combined team finished seventh in the 11-team field with 137.267 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The best event for WUW was the balance beam, where it tied Holmen for the second-best score of 36.867. Malia Bronson of Williams Bay had the best individual score in the event with a 9.7 and Annie Murphy, also from Williams Bay, tied for second with 9.567. Roushia scored 6.867.

The team was third-best on the vault (35.333), with Murphy scoring 9.283 and Jadyn Pye of Wilmot scoring 9.0. Kovach scored 8.233 and Roushia had 7.9.

WUW had the third-best score on uneven bars (33.8), led by Pye with a 9.117, and was fourth-best on floor exercise (36.116), with Murphy scoring 9.45, Pye scoring 9.4 and Roushia scoring 8.083.

Burlington/Badger’s best event was balance beam (36.466), led by Ava Trent of Badger with a 9.333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0