The Union Grove High School girls golf team met its goal Tuesday.
The Broncos shot 366 on the second day of the WIAA State Girls Golf Championships on a chilly day at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona to total 734 and finish 10th in the 12-team Division 1 field.
Freshman Norah Roberts, the youngest member of the team, was close to her goal in her first state appearance, shooting an 83 for a two-day total of 167 to tie for 20th in the 78-player field.
Junior Veronica Parco, who played as an individual at state last year, shot a 92 to tie for 51st at 185; sophomore Ali Torhorst shot a 95 and tied for 53rd at 186; and senior Liz Torhorst, who last played at state as a freshman, shot a 96 and was 67th.
The Broncos shot two strokes better than in Monday’s first round and coach Eric Swanson said his team played pretty well as a whole.
“At times it didn’t seem like we were playing as well,” Swanson said. “We had a lot of putts and our short game wasn’t as sharp as it could have been, but overall we struck the ball pretty well.”
Roberts showed she could be a contender for a state medal in the future as she finished strong with a 2-over-par 38 on the tree-filled back nine Tuesday. She had a pair of birdies on the back nine, on the 124-yard, par-3 12th hole and the uphill 286-yard, par-4 18th hole to finish off her 83.
Her front nine was more of a struggle as she had a quadruple bogey 8 on the 355-yard, par-4 first hole and shot 45 on the front, but she was just 7-over the rest of the round.
“I started off rough on the front nine with a 45 and I was just proud I brought it back together. The greens are hilly and fast and they’re a lot more difficult than we’re used to.
“It was good very experience — I was happy with how everything turned out in the end.”
Swanson was very happy with Roberts’ performance, especially the back nine Tuesday.
“This tournament is a physical and a mental grind, so for her to shoot 38 on the back nine is really impressive,” Swanson said. “She hit 14 or 15 greens in regulation and had more than a few three-putts. She just couldn’t get some things to fall.”
Roberts said she was hoping to finish higher than 20th, but it will give her some incentive.
“I was hoping to do little better, but it gives me something to shoot for next year,” Roberts said.
Parco said she also struggled with her short game and her putting and the chilly weather had something to do with it.
You have free articles remaining.
“I had a few blowups and some difficulties, mainly in my short game,” Parco said. “It was cold, but I had a lot of fun with my team, so it was worth it.”
Swanson was also impressed by Ali Torhorst’s play and said she has a bright future.
“Ali played well even though she’s never been there before,” he said. “She has a lot of potential and when she puts it all together, she’s going to be really good.”
Liz Torhorst, Ali’s sister, who played in her final golf event for the Broncos, had some mixed emotions, both with her game and with her team.
“It was really emotional,” Torhorst said. “I cried when I realized I broke 100 at University Ridge and I had all the emotions that my high school golf career is over.
“Even though that’s sad, the really beautiful thing was I have so many memories, such as playing great golf with great people — there’s more happy emotions than anything.”
She also said that while she and her teammates had their struggles on the course, the golf itself was just a small part of the entire state experience.
“It went really well for us and we had a lot of fun,” Torhorst said. “We may not have shot the numbers, but we had the time of our lives. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a round of golf.”
Senior No. 5 player Riley Chizek, also playing her final rounds for Union Grove, totaled 219 and was 67th.
• Middleton won its third Division 1 title, totaling 651 to beat runner-up Brookfield Central (664) by 13 shots. Defending champion Kettle Moraine was third at 665.
Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port came back from a first-round 78 to shoot a 1-under-par 71 for a 149 and become the first back-to-back individual champion since Jessica Reinecke of Verona in 2012-13.
Runner-up and first-round leader Sarah Balding of Brookfield Central had a chance to overtake Baranczyk, who was already in the clubhouse, but had a double bogey 6 on the 18th hole to finish with a 78 and a 150 total. Third-place finisher Elise Hoven of Cedarburg also had a chance to be medalist, but had a double bogey-double bogey finish for a 78 and a 151 total.
• In Division 2, Madison Edgewood won its 13th Division 2 title and 15th overall championship with a total of 702, 71 shots ahead of runner-up Prescott (773).
Grace Welch of Edgewood was the medalist with a 158, capping a state run of four top-five finishes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.