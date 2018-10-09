The limelight of playing at a state tournament didn’t faze Veronica Parco.
The Union Grove High School sophomore capped off her first WIAA Division 1 state golf tournament appearance at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona with a second-round score of 88 for a two-day total of 175 to tie for 40th.
The WIAA used a shotgun start Tuesday because of the threat of rain later in the day. Parco started on the 434-yard, par-5 16th hole and made bogey, then made a birdie on the 130-yard, par-3 17th hole. She followed with a triple-bogey 7 on the uphill, 288-yard, par-4 18th hole, her only hole of the tournament higher than double bogey.
Parco’s second-round score was one stroke higher than her 15-over-par 87 in the first round. In addition to her birdie, she had five pars. Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said Parco showed great composure on the course.
“Veronica’s putting was a struggle again today, but she hit the ball great again,” Swanson said. “She’s only a sophomore and she is going to have plenty of time to refine her short game.
“The experience that (Veronica) gained from these past two days is huge,” Swanson added. “Her improvement from last year to this year alone was exceptional and I look forward to coaching her again next season.”
Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port won the Division 1 individual title with a score of 2-under-par 142. She shot even par in the first round and tied for the best score of the day with Arrowhead’s Emily Lauterbach at 70. Lauterbach finished a stroke behind Baranczyk at 143.
In the Division 1 team standings, Kettle Moraine won with 651, eight strokes better than Middleton’s 659. Two-time defending champion Arrowhead finished third at 669.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood had three players in the top five and won their record 14th title, and first since 2014, with 659, 60 strokes better than second place Appleton Xavier (719).
Clair Phakamad of Xavier won the Division 2 individual title with 152, two shots ahead of first-round leader Annie Balduzzi of La Crosse Aquinas (154). Grace Welch, Grace Jaeger and Caitlyn Hegenbarth of Edgewood finished 3-4-5.
