WIAA State Girls Volleyball: Burlington battles in quarterfinal loss to Kettle Moraine

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team had no answer for Grace Grocholski Thursday night at the WIAA State Tournament.
Kettle Moraine’s junior outside hitter came alive in the final three sets of the teams’ Division 1 state quarterfinal match, putting down 25 of her 33 kills in that stretch as the Lasers ended the Demons’ season at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Kettle Moraine (32-6), the fifth seed in Division 1, won 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 15-9 and plays No. 1 seed Oconomowoc in a Division 1 semifinal Friday night. It was the third time this season the Lasers beat Burlington.
Four-time state champion and two-time runner-up Burlington finishes 38-5. It was just the second time in 13 state tournament appearances that the Demons lost in the quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Demons looked to be back in the match in the fourth set after the close third set, just keeping ahead of the Lasers down the stretch, then jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the fifth set.
But then the 5-foot-10 Grocholski, a club volleyball player who has already committed to play basketball for Arizona State, took over. She had four straight kills to tie the set at 7-7, after which Burlington co-coach Teri Little called a time out.
The Demons went back ahead 8-7 after the time out, but Grocholski had three more kills and Sophie McCormack had one as Kettle Moraine went up 11-8.
After another time out by the Demons, a kill by sophomore Burlington setter Ella Safar got them back within 11-9, but that was the last point Burlngton would get. The Lasers closed out the set with four straight kills — one by Grocholski, two by McCormack and the final one by sophomore outside hitter Briana Binagi, who had just three kills in the match.
In the third set, where the teams were tied at 23-23 and 24-24, Grocholski put down kills for the winning points for the Lasers.
“(Grocholski) was a big factor for them,” Little said. “We had a couple decent touches on her, but she brought it tough cutting it to the perimeter with a lot of pace. She is definitely a high-level volleyball player.”
The match featured several extended point runs, starting in the first set, where the Demons scored the final eight points after trailing 21-17.
In the second set, Kettle Moraine had stretches of four and six straight points to take the lead and Burlington held off match point with six straight points before the Lasers won. In the fifth set, the Lasers had three four-point runs.
“We never quite felt like we could get in a rhythm,” Little said. “Kettle Moraine plays at a very fast tempo and the speed of their passing is faster than we run.
“I was proud of our resiliency.”
Senior 5-10 outside hitter Lydia Biggin led the offense with 17 kills and a .255 hitting percentage. Junior 6-1 middle blocker Abby Alan had 12 kills and four block assists and senior 5-9 middle blocker Lauren Lang had a team-high five block assists.
“Lauren worked her tail off as a blocker,” Little said. “She did a nice job of handling (Kettle Moraine’s fast pace) despite being an undersized middle.”
Safar had 35 assists and three aces, junior libero Molly Berezowitz had 30 digs and seven aces, and junior outside hitter Kenna Kornely had 19 digs and three aces.
Other seniors for Burlington were outside hitter Morgan Klein (six kills), setter/right side hitter Brianna Morris and defensive specialist Fiona McDermit (15 digs).
The Demons had a very strong season, winning championships in four of the six tournaments in which they played. The biggest was the title of the two-day Lynn LaPorte Sprawl at West Bend, which features a field of 24 of the best teams in the state across all four divisions. At the Sprawl, Burlington beat Appleton North in the quarterfinals and Oconomowoc in the championship match. Oconomowoc and North are the respective No. 1 and 2 seeds at state in Division 1.
The Demons also won titles in their own Demon Invitational, the West Allis Hale Invitational and the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. Burlington was 7-0 in SLC play and won the outright conference title.
“All in all, I am proud of the season we had,” Little said. “At the Sprawl, we had wins against Appleton North and Oconomowoc and we know we can compete with those teams.”
For Kettle Moraine, McCormack had 19 kills (.459 hitting percentage) and six block assists, setter Rebecca Siedenburg had 63 assists and libero Kyleigh Coghlan had 39 digs.