WIAA State Girls Volleyball: Burlington battles in quarterfinal loss to Kettle Moraine

After another time out by the Demons, a kill by sophomore Burlington setter Ella Safar got them back within 11-9, but that was the last point Burlngton would get. The Lasers closed out the set with four straight kills — one by Grocholski, two by McCormack and the final one by sophomore outside hitter Briana Binagi, who had just three kills in the match.

In the third set, where the teams were tied at 23-23 and 24-24, Grocholski put down kills for the winning points for the Lasers.

“(Grocholski) was a big factor for them,” Little said. “We had a couple decent touches on her, but she brought it tough cutting it to the perimeter with a lot of pace. She is definitely a high-level volleyball player.”

The match featured several extended point runs, starting in the first set, where the Demons scored the final eight points after trailing 21-17.

In the second set, Kettle Moraine had stretches of four and six straight points to take the lead and Burlington held off match point with six straight points before the Lasers won. In the fifth set, the Lasers had three four-point runs.

“We never quite felt like we could get in a rhythm,” Little said. “Kettle Moraine plays at a very fast tempo and the speed of their passing is faster than we run.