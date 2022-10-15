WIAA State Girls Tennis: Prairie's Jorgenson still in medal hunt in Madison

Lily Jorgenson is the only Racine County entrant left standing after Friday’s action at the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison.

The Prairie School senior went 1-1 in her two Division 2 singles matches Friday, winning her first match of the day to remain in the hunt for a medal (top-six finish) on the second day of the three-day tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The only other county entry to reach the second day of the tournament, Union Grove’s doubles team of junior Mallory Dam and senior Kyra Hagen in Division 1, lost its first match Friday and were eliminated.

Jorgenson (26-6) is the No. 7 seed in the Division 2 singles bracket and needed to win her first match of the day Friday to keep her medal chances alive.

She did what she needed to do in her match against freshman Kate Jannette (26-2), Appleton Xavier’s No. 2 singles player, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Prairie coach Nich Schafer said Jannette played an unusual style of tennis, hitting high lobs on almost every shot that chased Jorgenson to the baseline to make the return. Jorgenson fell behind 3-2 in the first set, then figured out Jannette’s style and came back to win the next four games.

“Eight of every 10 shots was a forehand lob,” Schafer said. “It was a stressful match because it was impossible for Lily to get in any kind of rhythm.”

However, just when Schafer expected Jorgenson to stay on her game to close out the match, Jannette won 12 straight points and took a 3-0 lead in the second set. Jorgenson regained her composure and won the final six games to win the match.

“Lily seemed to be rolling,” Schafer said. “After that first set, she lost focus, then regained it at 0-3 and rattled off six games. I was telling her to trust the process, keep your feet moving and make good contact.”

Both of Jannette’s losses this season were to Prairie. The Hawks’ regular No. 2 singles player, Laini Alexander, beat Jannette at the University School Tournament in late August.

Next up for Jorgenson, in the quarterfinals, was a somewhat familiar foe in Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart junior Lily Olson, the defending Division 2 singles champion and the No. 2 seed this year behind freshman Angela Wang of University School of Milwaukee (25-1).

Last year, Olson and Jorgenson met in the second round and Olson (21-1) won 6-3, 6-1 on her way to the title.

Friday, Olson won 6-2, 6-0 and advanced to a Saturday semifinal against No. 3-seeded East Troy senior Lauren Lindow, a rematch of last year’s Division 2 title match.

“Lily is a much better player this year and Olson is just as improved as she is,” Schafer said. “Olson has every weapon in the book. If you leave a shot short, (the point) is done.

“This was a good match for Lily — she can see that’s where she wants to be, at that level, and she has the capability of making that happen.”

In the first round of consolation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jorgenson will play sixth-seeded senior Maggie McGinnis of Xavier (22-7). The two met twice in a week early in the season, with McGinnis winning both matches, but Schafer is confident Jorgenson can turn it around.

“At that point of the season, she was not moving to the ball and hitting the shots she knew she could hit,” Schafer said. “She was more playing not to lose, but she switched to playing to win and trying to be assertive.

“We’re looking forward to playing her.”

The Division 2 singles bracket has played out exactly as it was seeded. The top four seeds reached the semifinals — Wang will play No. 4-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran senior Olivia Pethan (22-1) in the other semifinal — and the next four seeds are in the consolation bracket.

• In Division 1 doubles, Dam and Hagen saw their season end with a close 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss to senior Brianna Cimoch and sophomore Hannah Carroll of Franklin (25-5), the No. 15 seed in the doubles field.

The Broncos’ regular No. 1 and 2 singles players, who were paired for major tournament play, finished the season 14-2.

• In Division 1 singles, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, the daughter of former Racine tennis standout and 1999 St. Catherine's graduate Barry Hankel, upset two higher seeds Friday and advanced to the semifinals.

Hankel (26-5), who was born in Racine, was the 11th seed and won her first two matches on Thursday to reach the Sweet 16.

In the third round Friday, she upset No. 6 seed Caroline Raster (24-3) of Brookfield East 6-3, 6-0 and in the quarterfinals, she beat No. 3 seed Carolyn Schaefer (21-1) of Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-3, 7-5.

In Saturday’s semifinal, she plays No. 7 seed Emily Pan of Muskego (25-1), who upset No. 2 seed Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln 0-6, 6-3, 10-7 in her quarterfinal.