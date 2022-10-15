WIAA State Girls Tennis: Prairie's Jorgenson has season end, looks to future

Lily Jorgenson gave it her best shot Saturday at the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament.

The Prairie School junior No. 1 singles player came up short of winning a medal in her second state appearance at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, but gained valuable experience for her senior season next fall.

She finishes the season with a 26-7 record.

“Lily fought to the end,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said Saturday.

In the consolation bracket, where a victory in the first match guarantees the player a medal (the top six finishers earn medals), Jorgenson faced senior Maggie McGinnis, the No. 1 singles player for Appleton Xavier.

The two squared off in a pair of early season tournaments, with McGinnis winning both times, and McGinnis won again, this time 6-0, 6-1, to advance to fifth-place match.

To Jorgenson’s credit, she gave McGinnis all she could handle despite the seemingly lopsided score. Ten of the 13 games played went to deuce and the match took two hours to play.

“The score does not indicate how close all three matches were (against McGinnis),” Schafer said. “She just wasn’t able to convert on the deuce points.”

Jorgenson and Schafer said McGinnis is a consistent player and Jorgenson wasn’t quite able to match that consistency.

“Almost every game went to deuce and it was a good match,” Jorgenson said. “I couldn’t rally finish off the points. She gets everything back.”

Despite the finish, Jorgenson had a good run. She won her first-round match Thursday over Ashna Dagam of Brookfield Academy, her fourth victory over Dagam this season, then rallied in both sets against freshman Kate Jannette, Xavier’s No. 2 singles player, to win 6-3, 6-3 in the second round.

She lost to defending Division 2 singles champion Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart 6-2, 6-0 in the third round Friday afternoon to drop into the consolation bracket.

“I’m satisfied with my first three matches,” Jorgenson said. “I didn’t expect to win against Olson, but I played my heart out.

“It give me a goal to work on for next year. I know what next level I need to get to and that’s my goal in the offseason.”

Schafer knows she will put in the work.

“Lily was happy with making it there and her goal was to get to Saturday,” Schafer said. “She knows she has the game to win and she knows the level she wants to be at. She’s such a good athlete.”

In the Division 2 singles championship match, Olson (24-1), a junior, went on to win her second straight title, beating No. 1-seeded freshman Angela Wang (27-2) of University School of Milwaukee 6-2, 6-3.

• In Division 2 doubles, the No. 1 seeds, Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer of New Berlin Eisenhower beat No. 3 seeds Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf of East Troy 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match.

• In Division 1 singles, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, the daughter of former Racine tennis standout and 1999 St. Catherine's graduate Barry Hankel, finished third. Hankel (27-6), the 11th seed, beat No. 4 seed Natalie Stanula (24-4) of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Hankel, who was born in Racine, lost to No. 7 seed Emily Pan (26-2) of Muskego 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Parker Christensen of Elkhorn, the No. 1 seed, completed an unbeaten season (31-0) by beating Pan 6-0, 6-1 in the Division 1 title match.

• In Division 1 doubles, No. 4 seeds Molly Jex and Lizzie Stuckslager of Divine Savior Holy Angels (27-4) won the title, beating No. 6 seeds Zoe Larson and Carly O’Leary (29-6) of Cedarburg 6-2, 6-0. Jex and Stuckslager beat No. 1 seeds Ana Cristescu and Sophia Fergus (33-1) of De Pere 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals to deny them an unbeaten season.