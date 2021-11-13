WIAA State Girls Swimming: Burlington Co-op, PSC Aquatics take to the water in Waukesha

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team took to the water in four events Saturday afternoon during the WIAA Division 1 State Championships.

Led by senior Megan Schultz, the tightly knit Demons were in the middle of a highly competitive field that saw several State records fall inside The Natatorium at Waukesha South High School.

"We had a really good day," Burlington Co-op head coach Denita Jones said. "This was a strong showing for us at State."

For Schultz, who was named the 2020 All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in girls swimming, it was her third consecutive appearance at State in the 100 yard breaststroke. She previously finished 22nd (1:07.97) in 2019 and 11th (1:06.84) in 2020. She punched her ticket this year by breaking her own team record during the WIAA Division 1 Sectional at Muskego, swimming a 1:05.79.

On Saturday afternoon in Waukesha she finished 12th with a time of 1:06.01. Brookfield East's Lucy Thomas won the event with a Division 1 state record time of 1:00.0. The previous record (1:00.65) was set by Grace Bennin of Verona Area/Mount Horeb in 2018. It was one of five state records that fell during Saturday's competition.

"(Schultz) finished the season strong," Jones said. "It has been a lot of work on her end. She is a leader on our team. She is our anchor."

Averi Larsen was part of two relay teams as a freshman at State in 2020. This year the sophomore repeated that feat and also marked her first appearance in an individual event.

Larsen competed in the 100 yard freestyle and tied with Madison Memorial's Olivia Christanson for 14th (52.78). Brookfield East's Abby Wanezek won the event (49.35).

Juniors Emilia Dahms and Claire Keeker, with Larsen and Schultz, finished 14th (1:39.85) in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Brookfield East's Audrey Olen, Reese Tiltmann, Lucy Thomas and Abby Wanezek won the event by setting a state record (1:31.13). The previous record (1:33.51) was set in 2014 by Kristi Larsen, Beata Nelson, Shelby Rozeboom and Maizie Seidl of Verona Area/Mount Horeb.

In the 200 yard medley relay, junior Maya Schaefer, alongside Keeker, Larsen and Schultz, finished 21st (1:52.68). The event was won by Brookfield East's Kamryn Dembny, Callie Gregg, Lucy Thomas and Maggie Wanezek (1:41.05).

"We have a great work ethic," Jones said. "And it's like a family that we have here. It is a lot easier showing up for practices when you enjoy everyone you're around."

Brookfield East won their third straight Division 1 girls swimming and diving team state title with 304.5 points. Arrowhead (264) and Middleton (193) finished second and third. The Demons finished 32nd (13.5) in the 39 school field.

In Division 2, Zoe D'Alessandro became the first individual in the four-year history of the PSC Aquatics (Prairie, St. Catherine’s) program to swim at State.

"Hopefully it legitimizes our program," PSC Aquatics head coach Myra Fox said. "(D'Alessandro) set a high bar. There is no reason why we can't make State again."

The sophomore D'Alessandro, who competes at club level with Southeastern Aquatics in Racine, qualified for the 100 breaststroke at the Whitefish Bay Sectional by finishing second with a time of 1:10.48.

At State she wouldn't just improve upon that time. She set a new lifetime best by swimming a 1:09.78 at the championship meet, finishing 15th. The event was won by Shorewood senior Amie Barrow (1:04.59).

"(D'Alessandro) was solid," Fox said. "The last turn slowed her down but she kept her wits about her."

PSC Aquatics only featured D'Alessandro as an individual qualifier and was not involved in the team competition. Edgewood won the State team event with Division 2 record 394 points ahead of Rhinelander (188) in second.

