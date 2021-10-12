WIAA state girl golf: Prairie third, Union Grove 8th after soggy first day

“It was very challenging,” Stricker said. “I would admit I lost some mental focus, especially after the rain delay. It made it more difficult to come out and finish strong. But I tried my hardest and I think I executed pretty well.”

Stricker said the delay frustrated her.

“I was on a roll and then it got stopped,” she said, adding, “But everyone had to do it. Everyone was in the same boat, so that was OK.”

The elements caused problems the golfers hadn’t faced often this season.

“Now you have to keep your clubs dry, you have to keep your grips dry, you have to keep your hands dry,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said.

The Warriors didn’t have the day they hoped for Monday, but Miller remained upbeat.

“Honestly, I feel like their attitudes were fantastic considering the conditions,” Miller said. “I think we were prepared for it, but you still have to play in it, and it’s tough. … It’s tough to come back and get in the groove. But they did a pretty good job, all things considered.”

