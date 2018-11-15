MADISON — A season that formally started in the heat of August ended on Thursday in the cold of November at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
If you’d have polled everyone involved with Racine Lutheran High School football in those humid, hazy days when they were being issued equipment, a silver ball might have sounded just fine.
It didn’t feel just fine on Thursday.
Second place never feels fine.
Lutheran lost 43-14 to Iola-Scandinavia on Thursday in the WIAA Division 6 state title game. The Crusaders finished the season with a record of 11-3.
The state title game appearance is Lutheran’s first in football in the WIAA. The Crusaders played for a state title in the WISAA – Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association – in 1979. WISAA merged with WIAA effective with the 2000-01 school year.
Lutheran’s loss on Thursday was not pretty by any standard of football. Lutheran trailed 29-0 at halftime. Iola-Scandinavia held the ball for more than 16 minutes in the first half – quarters in high school football are 12 minutes in length.
Pause for a moment, though, and appreciate what Lutheran came from to reach this point. In the fall of 2015 – when some of this year’s seniors played as freshman – the Crusaders went 1-8.
“Taking the Lutheran team from 1-8 to all the way here was a really good experience,” junior lineman David Voss said. “We’ll never forget this.”
Throughout the game the Crusaders and their fans exhibited the togetherness, charm and spirit for which the small school on Luedtke Avenue is known. The band continued to play, the cheerleaders continued to cheer and the parents continued to hope long after the outcome was decided
“I’m really proud of the way our guys banded together this year,” said senior captain Elijah Solis. “We really weren’t projected to follow-up last year.”
The Crusaders advanced to the third round of the Division 6 playoffs last season and lost 28-0 to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Lutheran finished 10-2.
The idea of Lutheran not being expected to excel seemed to follow the team, according to Solis.
“In the first round of the playoffs, we were expected to lose and we squeaked it out,” Solis said. ““Then we made a huge run to the state championship.
“I’m really proud of our guys. I hope the underclassmen can keep it up next year. I know they can. We’ve got some studs coming back.”
Lutheran won four playoff games on its road to a chance at a state title. The Crusaders defeated perennial power Lancaster 55-28 Nov. 9 in a semifinal game to advance to state.
Lutheran opened the playoffs Oct. 19 with a 20-19 victory over Pecatonica-Argyle at Kenosha Indian Trail High School. Lutheran then beat Mineral Point 49-14 Oct. 26 at Mineral Point and Cambridge 41-21 Nov 2 at Cambridge before trouncing Lancaster.
Voss waited on the sidelines for his cousin following the game. Senior lineman and captain Alex Schulz and Voss are cousins.
“This is our first time in school history coming out here,” Voss said. “We got caught up in the moment, with everybody screaming and yelling. We were ready to come out and run our plays – we just got caught up. We got caught up in where we were at and how big a stage we finally got to.”
Bear in mind that Camp Randall Stadium looks bigger at the field level than on television. Bear in mind that all the kids on Lutheran’s squad never played on a stage so large.
But to hear Solis and Voss talk about the future, this might be the beginning of bigger things for the Crusaders.
“We have a good returning team next year,” Voss said. “I have no doubt we’ll probably get right back – right here."
