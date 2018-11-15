MADISON — It wasn't an excuse. It was reality.
The big old barn known as Camp Randall Stadium takes some getting used to. The Iola-Scandinavia High School football team had been to this place the previous two years. Racine Lutheran never was.
And things just snowballed from there.
The Crusaders fell into an early hole and lost to Iola-Scandinavia 43-14 in the WIAA Division 6 championship. There were frustrating plays galore for Lutheran (11-3), which entered the game on a roll, but were held in check most of this sunny 39-degree afternoon by a program that had been there and done that.
"It was a great opportunity for us," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "I just think the stage was too big ... the stadium, just looking around. We didn't block, we didn't stay on our blocks, we didn't tackle well and we got lost in coverages we didn't do all year.
"I think we were just a little star-struck."
Senior quqrterback-linebacker Colton Kraus said that was absolutely the case.
"It can be an intimidating stage," he said. "We're playing in the home of the Wisconsin Badgers with thousands of stands around us and more fans that we usually have. It's a great atmosphere.
"I think in the first half it got to us a little bit. In the second half, we calmed it down and started fighting again.
