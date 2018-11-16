As a chess match of a high school football game was transpiring at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Thursday night, Phil Dobbs was watching from 1,200 miles away in Clermont, Fla.
The legendary Park High School football coach, who retired from the sideline in 1995, had a vested interest in this game. Dan Miller, St. Catherine's coach, was one of his players on a Park team that won the Division 1 championship on that same field almost exactly 30 years to the day earlier.
And after Miller's Angels pulled off a heart-stopping 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central in the last seconds for the Division 4 championship, Dobbs sent an email to his former hybrid linebacker/safety.
Dobbs had noticed something that impressed him above anything else and he wanted Miller to know about it.
"What I was impressed with was the poise of the players on the sideline, demonstrated by the coaches, in a crucial situation down there," the 74-year-old Dobbs said. "You knew they were going to go for two and they obviously have a great athlete (Da'Shaun Brown) who spearheads that offense.
"But they were very calm, I thought. They had a lot of composure, they didn't get rattled and that's a pressure situation, especially when you're going to go for the win at the end. I give Dan a lot of credit."
Brown had that composure when he ran for the Angels' only touchdown of the game with 12 seconds left to pull them to within one point. And then he had it again with the incredible pressure of having to produce a two-point conversion to win the game — and a state championship.
It looked so easy when Brown sprinted untouched into the end zone, but a lot of practice went into that play.
Just as one learned to expect from Dobbs' old Park teams, nothing was left to chance. That play worked so well because Miller made sure his players knew it inside and out.
When it came to crunch time in the most important game of their lives, the Angels were prepared. And Miller had plenty of assistance.
Much of the credit for what happened on that two-point conversion, Miller feels, goes to offensive coordinator Scott McAuliffe. He asked Miller to use the Angels' one remaining timeout after St. Catherine's lined up for the point-after attempt to see how St. Croix Central was set up.
"He said, 'We'll call a timeout and then we'll come up with a play that's going to win the game for us,' " Miller said.
What McAuliffe and Miller noticed was the Panthers were playing cushion man-to-man defense to the Angels' left, meaning their defensive backs were a few yards into the end zone. Nick Loomis, St. Catherine's coach in the booth, made a similar observation and came down to the field to express his thoughts because his headset wasn't working.
The blueprint to a state championship was in its final stages.
"From that, we knew we had to block the end and we had to get a hit on the DB who was guarding (running back) Isaiah Dodd," Miller said.
It all came together flawlessly. Center Mike DeGuire made a perfect snap. Left tackle Guy Van Dis and left guard Tim Carthron sealed off the inside. Dodd made a textbook hit on Keagan Berg, following Miller's strict instructions.
"We told Dodd, 'Hey, you have to crack on the defensive back that's playing you, but at no time do you hit him in the back. You have to see his front numbers. Just stay inside of him and be a wall and then Da'Shaun is going to be in the end zone.'
"We also told our receiver on the outside (Azarien Stephens), 'All you have to do is run into the end zone, stay tight to the sideline and there will be plenty of room for (Brown) to walk in.' "
There was one more vital aspect that made this play work.
"The snap from Mike DeGuire has to be on," he said. "It can't be off. It has to be a quick play and he had to get that snap right into Da'Shaun's hands. And that's what happened."
None of those late dramatics may have happened had St. Catherine's not stopped St. Croix Central quarterback Austin Kopacz for no gain on fourth-and-two at the Angels' 42 with 4:57 to play. Credit linebacker Brian Sharp, St. Catherine's leading tackler, for making that crucial stop.
St. Catherine's defense was exceptional all night, limiting a team that had scored at least 40 points in 10 games this season to one touchdown.
"I think we rose to the occasion as far as how physical they (the Thunderbirds) were," Miller said. "That veer mid-line offense they run is extremely physical and difficult."
The expertise of St. Catherine's coaching staff and some talented athletes made it possible for the Angels to earn the first state championship trophy in the program's history.
But there's something else that might have been working in Miller's favor — his old No. 33 Park jersey.
"I was getting clothes ready for state," Miller said. "The next day, I look above the washer and my son (DJ) had it hung above. I said, 'You know what? I'm going to throw thing this thing in and see if it can bring me some good luck.' "
Miller's fortunes were so good that a hectic Thursday night spilled over into a crazy Friday.
"The texts are blowing up ... there's Facebook ...," Miller said. "Everyone is just so proud of our accomplishment and there's alumni from years past. It's truly humbling and exciting to see how the community has embraced this championship."
