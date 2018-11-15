MADISON — Sitting in front of his locker deep within Camp Randall Stadium after the WIAA Division 4 football state championship game, St. Catherine’s High School senior running back and linebacker DJ Carter let out an exuberant yell and likely summed-up the feelings of his entire team.
“I am going to wear this medal to school every day,” Carter yelled after St. Catherine’s beat the Saint Croix Central Panthers 8-7 and won the WIAA Division 4 championship game.
The win ensured a perfect season (14-0) for the Angels. St Catherine’s last lost a football game on Oct. 27, 2017, when Lake Mills defeated the Angels 30-13 in a Division 4 Level 2 playoff game at Union Grove.
“It’s amazing,” senior linebacker Jackson Bandkowski said of the state title. “It’s our first one ever. I can’t even put it into words.”
The Angels advanced to this point after beating Lakeside Lutheran, which is located in Lake Mills, 30-28 on Nov. 9 in a state semifinal game at Waukesha North High School.
St. Catherine’s opened the playoffs Oct. 19 with a 56-6 victory over Milwaukee Career & Tech Ed at Kenosha Bradford.
The Angels beat Sheboygan Falls 32-14 on Oct. 26 in the second round at Kenosha Bradford and defeated Martin Luther 48-35 on Nov. 2 in a third-round game, also at Kenosha Bradford.
The Angels did not set a goal of winning a state title at the beginning of the school year. The team’s goals fell into place in more of a sequential fashion, and St. Catherine’s found itself riding a wave that peaked at the right time.
“That’s kind of our main focus,” junior linebacker Zach Cruz said. “We get that from our coaches. We can’t take a leap toward something – we always have to work towards getting better and better each and every day. Every little thing counts. Without that, we wouldn’t be here.”
The Angels needed late heroics to secure the school’s first state title in football. Quarterback Da’Shaun Brown scored a touchdown with less than 20 seconds left in regulation to put the score at 7-6 in favor of St. Croix.
With 12 seconds left, Braun rushed untouched around the left end, scored the two-point conversion, and sent the Angels’ faithful into hysterics.
The play didn’t quite unfold that way on the St. Catherine’s sideline. Nerves and anxiety, no doubt fueled by playing one’s hardest in near freezing temperatures, crept up on most everyone.
“I was on the verge of throwing up,” Bandkowski said. “I was holding on to my brother, I was holding on to DJ and I couldn’t let go, thinking ‘I can’t watch, I can’t watch.’
“The crowd went wild, I turned around and saw it and I sprinted on to the field.”
Most of the Angels fans – and a sizable contingent made the two-hour trip from Racine to Madison – spent the remainder of the game and awards ceremony beside themselves with joy. A statue of the Virgin Mary sat placidly and stoically on the Angels’ sideline in the midst of the bedlam.
“We’re a family,” junior running back/linebacker Aundre Hale said. “We came together and played our hearts out to the end. We picked each other up, even when we were down. We came back and played every play like it was out last.”
The post-game scene looked different for the players from Saint Croix. The Panthers posed for a team picture with their silver runners-up ball as the Angels received their first-place gold ball. Saint Croix was playing in its third straight title game
The Panthers dropped their helmets dejectedly in a haphazard pile, climbed in the south end zone and posed with their coach as a team for the final time.
If not for following the advice on the back of their jerseys – which read “Angel Strong” instead of featuring anyone’s name – St. Catherine’s might still be waiting for a state title in football, and might have posed with a silver football instead of a gold football.
“I’ve never felt this way,” Bandkowski said. “I’ve been playing football for 13 years, since I was four years old, and I can’t believe it all led up to this. It’s crazy.”
