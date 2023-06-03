Nolan Shaub showed a lot of promise as a freshman tennis player last year.

The Union Grove High School sophomore validated that promise Saturday by winning both of his consolation matches and finishing fifth in Division 1 singles at the WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.

Shaub played tiebreakers in each of his matches, but powered through to find a place on the podium. He beat Surya Arvind of Brookfield Central 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the consolation semifinals, then rallied to beat Ethan Yu of Madison West 7-6 (3), 6-1.

In Division 2, senior Calvin Sharpe and sophomore Jonathan Orth of Prairie finished sixth in doubles, winning their consolation semifinal 6-2, 6-3 over Chase Stoner and Max Maternowski to guarantee their place on the medal stand.

This story will be updated.