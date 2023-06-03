Nolan Shaub of Union Grove High School and Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth of The Prairie School are the last men standing among Racine County tennis players at the WIAA State Individual Tournament after Friday’s matches.

They also are in the running to bring home some hardware from the 100th state tennis tournament.

Shaub, in Division 1 singles, and Sharpe and Orth, in Division 2 doubles, each went 1-1 Friday to keep their medal hopes alive by reaching their respective consolation brackets.

The consolation semifinals begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning and the winners of the two semifinal matches are guaranteed a medal as they will play for fifth and sixth (the top six finishers earn medals).

Shaub (26-2), the ninth seed in Division 1, kept his medal hopes alive by dominating eighth-seeded sophomore Alden Meixl (25-4) of Kimberly 6-1, 6-3 in a third-round match.

“Nolan was locked in from the start,” Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said of his sophomore standout.

In the quarterfinals, Shaub had the unenviable task of playing the No. 1 seed in the tournament, junior Oscar Corwin of Brookfield East (32-1). Albrecht said Shaub gave last year’s sixth-place finisher all he could handle, but lost 6-2, 6-2 to go into consolation.

“He fought hard,” Albrecht said. “Nolan played well — (Corwin) was by far the hardest opponent he’s faced this season. He’s a very well-rounded kid.”

Corwin has been seeded in the top 16 at state since his freshman year and finished sixth last year after being seeded fourth.

In the consolation semifinals Saturday morning, Shaub plays junior Surya Arvind from Brookfield Central (23-5) and junior Koji Heineman of Middleton (22-4) plays senior Ethan Yu of Madison West (18-7).

The winners play for fifth place later Saturday morning.

Arvind beat Shaub 6-4, 6-1 in last year’s sectional semifinal and Shaub will have to turn the tables to earn a medal.

“He’s looking for a little bit better (result) this year,” Albrecht said. “Nolan played well (Friday) and knows he has to keep that energy going into (Saturday’s) final (matches).”

It was a more agonizing day for Sharpe, a senior and Orth, a sophomore, who were seeded fifth in the Division 2 doubles bracket.

Their second-round match against junior Shane Willenbring and sophomore Mitchell Fortney of La Crosse Aquinas (19-5) went well as they won 6-4, 6-3, but their quarterfinal match against junior Vibhu Guda and sophomore Sanjit Madireddi of Brookfield Academy (12-6), seeded fourth, was more of a nightmare.

The Hawks led the first set 4-1 and had set point three times in the second set and tiebreaker, but the Brookfield Academy duo rallied in both sets to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (7) and advance to the semifinals.

Prairie led the second set 5-2 before Guda and Madireddi rallied. Then, in the tiebreaker, Sharpe and Orth had set point at 6-5 and 7-6, but couldn’t close it out.

The Hawks beat the Blue Knights' duo in three sets earlier in the season, then lost to Vibhu and Madireddi at the sectional.

“At state, there’s so much pressure,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “This was a match of perseverance, hustle, communication, momentum for and against, and upheld and overturned calls.

“It was definitely a stinger to lose and I’m proud of both boys. They both had their ups and downs, and in the end they came together and fought down to the last point.

“It was a great match — the fans of both teams were yelling and cheering and it was great to watch.”

In the consolation semifinals Saturday morning, the Hawks will play seniors Chase Stoner and Max Maternowski of East Troy (21-5) and senior Timothy Serb and junior Caden Visner of Waukesha Catholic Memorial (20-5) will play No. 2 seeded sophomores Miles Gourlay and Jack Gilpin of University School of Milwaukee (13-7).

The winners play for fifth later in the day.

The only other county player in action Friday, Prairie senior Taej Desai, lost his Division 2 second-round singles match 6-0, 6-4 to fifth-seeded junior Sonu Beeram of New Berlin Eisenhower (22-8) and was knocked out of the tournament.

Desai has played Beeram three times this year and started each one 6-0 in the first set, Schafer said. Each match has gotten better — he lost the second set 6-2 the first meeting and 6-3 at last week’s sectional tournament.

Desai was down big in the second set, but rallied to within 5-4 before Beeram won the final game.