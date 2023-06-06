The wind was blowing briskly at Blackwolf Run in Kohler Tuesday for the final round of the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships.

That turned out to be a problem for most of the field, but not for Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel.

The Union Grove High School seniors negotiated the wind, and the Meadow Valleys Course, to improve on their scores from the first round and both made big moves up the leaderboard.

Brown matched the lowest score of the second round Tuesday, a 3-over-par 75, and moved up 39 places to finish 20th in the 104-player field at 82-75—157.

Beutel also finished strong, improving by four strokes over his score Monday with a 79 to tie for 33rd at 83-79—162.

Waterford sophomore Robbie Meyers, who had the best score of the three Racine County golfers in the first round Monday with a 78, struggled to an 86 in the second round and totaled 164 to tie for 44th place.

This story will be updated.