Racine County’s contingent at the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships got off to a mixed start Monday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

The leader among the three county players is sophomore Robbie Meyers of Waterford, who shot a 6-over-par 78 on the Meadow Valleys Course.

Playing at state for the second straight year, Meyers had a strong start, shooting a 1-under 35 on the front nine that included birdies on the par-5 fourth, par-4 sixth and par-4 ninth holes.

On the back nine, after a decent start, Meyers had a double bogey on the par-4 13th hole to go to 2-over. He struggled a bit after that, with two bogeys and a double bogey on three of his final four holes.

That puts Meyers in a tie for 27th with five other players in the 104-player field.

Last year, Meyers shot an 87 in the first round and improved to an 83 in the second round at Meadow Valleys and finished in a tie for 67th at 170.

Union Grove senior teammates Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel, who were members of last year’s state-qualifying Broncos team, were at state as individuals and also had their troubles on the 10th through the 18th holes.

They both started play on the 10th hole and both had a rough time. Brown and Beutel each shot a 9-over 45s in slightly different ways.

Brown, who finished with an 82 and is tied for 59th, started with a par on the par-4 10th hole, then had two bogeys followed by a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 13th hole. He had three bogeys over his final five holes.

He turned it around on the front nine with a 1-over 37, highlighted by birdies on both par-3 holes. He finished his first round one shot better than last year, when he shot a second-round 77 and tied for 41st at 160.

Beutel, who shot an 83 to tie for 61st, had three pars, four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey on his first nine holes for his 45.

He started his second nine holes with two birdies in his first four holes and had two pars and three bogeys the rest of the way. Beutel’s round was 10 strokes better than last year’s first round; he finished at 93-89—182 last year.

Tee times for the second round Tuesday begin at noon for the Division 1 field.

Aiden Cudney of Kimberly and Parker Etzel of Eau Claire Memorial started on different holes and are the co-leaders in Division 1 with 3-under-par 69s. Cudney, who tied for seventh last year, had six birdies and Etzel, who tied for 10th, had five birdies.

Rasmus Madsen of Appleton North is third at 2-under 70, nine shots better than his first round last year, when he shot a 69 in the second round to finish third.

Defending champion Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial shot a 76 and defending runner-up Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North shot a 74. Schlitz shot a 69 in the second round last year to win by one shot over Schmidtke.

In the Division 1 team standings, Sheboygan North leads with 296, followed by Eau Claire Memorial at 304. Southeast Conference champion Franklin is tied for fourth with Waukesha North at 312 and Southern Lakes Conference champion Westosha Central is 16th at 337.