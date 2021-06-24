WIAA state baseball: Union Grove has right ingredients for success

For a clue behind the spectacular success of the Union Grove High School baseball team, here’s a story to ponder:

The Broncos were at Waterford on April 27 for their first game since playing for the WIAA Division 2 championship in June 2019. Team standout Nick Williams, one of three holdovers from that team, was supposed to lay down a bunt with a man on third base, but didn’t get the job done.

Forget that Williams has signed with Wabash Valley Community College in Mount Carmel, Ill. Nate Meyer, the Broncos’ 33-year-old coach, didn’t care about Williams’ resume or that he is a senior leader. When Williams returned to the dugout, Meyer gave him an earful.

And Williams didn’t tune him out.

“Knowing that he had talented guys on our 2019 team that went to state and our team that we have this year, he’s just that much harder on us and he expects that much more out of us because we have the potential to be that much greater,” Williams said. “It’s amazing to me because that’s what you look for in a coach. You want him to push you and have high expectations for you.”

Meyer, a 2007 Union Grove graduate, had made that point. Repeatedly.