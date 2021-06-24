WIAA state baseball: Union Grove has right ingredients for success

For a clue behind the spectacular success of the Union Grove High School baseball team, here’s a story to ponder:
The Broncos were at Waterford on April 27 for their first game since playing for the WIAA Division 2 championship in June 2019. Team standout Nick Williams, one of three holdovers from that team, was supposed to lay down a bunt with a man on third base, but didn’t get the job done.
Forget that Williams has signed with Wabash Valley Community College in Mount Carmel, Ill. Nate Meyer, the Broncos’ 33-year-old coach, didn’t care about Williams’ resume or that he is a senior leader. When Williams returned to the dugout, Meyer gave him an earful.
And Williams didn’t tune him out.
“Knowing that he had talented guys on our 2019 team that went to state and our team that we have this year, he’s just that much harder on us and he expects that much more out of us because we have the potential to be that much greater,” Williams said. “It’s amazing to me because that’s what you look for in a coach. You want him to push you and have high expectations for you.”
Meyer, a 2007 Union Grove graduate, had made that point. Repeatedly.
Since he took over the program in 2018, Union Grove has gone 67-16. The Broncos tied with Burlington for the Southern Lakes Conference championship in 2019 and, after the global pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, won the SLC outright this season with a largely new team.
And the Broncos are starting to earn a state-wide reputation. In 2009, they advanced to the state tournament for only the second time in program history (their only other appearance was in 1952) and lost to Antigo 8-3 in the Division 2 championship game.
They made the jump to Division 1 this spring, yet still made it back to the state tournament despite having only three holdovers from 2019.
The Broncos expect to win. And it starts with Meyer.
“He never lets us get complacent,” said senior center fielder Remmi Sweet, another holder from the 2019 team. “If we do, we know he’ll be on us. He always pushes us to be physically tough and to just win.”
That’s the mindset Union Grove’s players will take into Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Eau Claire Memorial, which is making its first state tournament appearance since 2008.
The Old Abes’ feature a pitching staff led by Arkansas recruit Vincent Trapani, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-hander whom coach Dan Roehl said throws a fastball the reaches the mid 90s. But Roehl said Dylan O’Connell, a junior shortstop, will get the start against Union Grove.
That doesn’t mean the Broncos are getting a break. O’Connell is 6-1 with an ERA of about 2.15 and pitched the Old Abes to a 10-0 five-inning victory over Schofield D.C. Everest in a sectional championship Monday.
“He’s our regular shortstop and he’s very similar to Vince in that he’s got very good stuff,” Roehl said. “He’s just a straight competitor. He’s a guy that’s one of our best hitters and his numbers are right there with Trapani’s. He’s just got an arm that bounces back very quickly, so he’s going to be throwing (Friday) for us.”
O’Connell is also Memorial’s leading hitter with a .432 batting average and 20 RBIs. Trapani is hitting .371 with 24 RBIs and Campbell Kapanke is hitting .368 with 25 RBIs.
As of Thursday morning, Meyer still was debating who will pitch for Union Grove. It will almost certainly be either right-hander Noah France (7-0, 2.69 ERA) or left-hander Kaden Pfeffer (5-1, 1.67 ERA), who are both seniors.
But both pitched in the sectional tournament Monday — Pfeffer started in the semifinal against Burlington and relieved France in the championship against Muskego — and will only have three full days of rest going into Friday’s game.
“We’re going to go with whatever guy can throw strikes and keep us in the game and not walk batters,” Meyer said. “Against Muskego (which Union Grove won 7-5), we walked eight guys and a were lucky to get out of the game with a, ‘W.’
“So whoever we go with, we have to make sure they’re hitting their spots and not walking batters.”
The eight teams that have qualified in Division 1 appear especially daunting this season. Led by No. 1 seed Sun Prairie, the top four seeds have a combined record of 102-8. Sun Prairie (26-2) has won eight state championships, with seven of those coming since 1994.
But the Broncos gave Sun Prairie all it could handle May 26 before losing 13-12 at Union Grove. Their only other losses this season were 5-3 to Kenosha Tremper May 14 and 10-5 to Brookfield East May 22.
Not bad for a team that Meyer needed an overhaul after the lost 2020 season. TJ Manteufel, who started every game at shortstop as a freshman for Bradley this season, would have been a senior for Union Grove in 2020, but the Broncos didn’t miss a beat after starting over this year without Manteufel and several other graduated key players.
Senior catcher Brady Katterhagen, who had never played at the varsity level, has driven in a team-high 51 runs. Senior first baseman Isaiah Cerfus has a team-high six homers and has driven in 39 runs.
Sophomore left fielder Owen Nowak has been a sensation in the leadoff position, hitting .450 and scoring 47 runs. Freshman second baseman Beau Bloxdorf, who was promoted to the varsity late in the season, has settled right in with a .450 batting average and eight RBIs in 20 at-bats.
The talent seems to keep coming with this program. And so does the expectation for success.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Sweet said. “This has been our goal since we started our contact days in March. We have a group of guys who have played together since we were 8 years old. We knew coming in that we were going to have a good team this year with a chance to make another run.”
Said Williams: “We have had this vision before and we knew that we had the talent to make a run. As a class, we mapped that out in our head. We said, ‘Seniors, we have a chance. We have the guys to make a run and do what we’ve always been talking about and dreamed of.”
Will Union Grove become the first Racine County baseball team to win a state championship since Burlington in 2016? That question will be answered within the next week.