The Burlington High School baseball team was on the brink of a big comeback victory Monday in the Division 1 quarterfinals of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament.

The Demons rallied from a 7-2 deficit after three innings to take an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth, but Franklin tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh and scored a run in the bottom of the ninth for a 9-8 victory at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Burlington finishes the season 21-10.

A two-run home run by sophomore third baseman Carter Baumeister, his first homer of the season, put the Demons ahead 8-7 in the top of the sixth.

Franklin scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, Burlington failed to score in the top of the ninth and the Sabers (26-4) scored a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

This story will be updated.