All season long, the Burlington High School baseball team has lived on the edge.

In their 31 games this season, the Demons played in 15 games that were decided by two runs or less, winning 13 of them. In one-run games, they were 6-1.

Monday, against Franklin in the Division 1 quarterfinals of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament, Burlington was involved in another one of those games, although it didn’t begin that way.

The sixth-seeded Demons fell behind 7-2 after three innings, then scored six unanswered runs over the next three innings to take an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth.

The third-seeded Sabers tied the game at 8-8 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, then scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 9-8 victory at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Burlington finishes the season 21-10. Franklin (26-4) moves on to play Hortonville, which beat Middleton 3-0 in the final Division 1 quarterfinal of the day.

The Demons took the lead in the sixth when sophomore third baseman Carter Baumeister, who had just two extra base hits during the season — both doubles — hit a long home run to left center field following a two-out single by junior designated hitter Ryan Dummer.

“I knew we were going to come back,” senior pitcher and infielder Kaleb Zabielski said. “I just never would have expected that moment — I was so happy for him. It was a crazy moment and it definitely got us a lot of momentum.

“It was crushed.”

Dummer, who had a huge day for the Demons, celebrated as well.

“I was just hoping for something special,” Dummer said. “When I saw that ball in the air, I knew it was gone. I was sprinting around the bases and screaming my head off.

“That was quite a moment for us and for me and for Carter. I’m so happy for that kid — he works his butt off.”

In the bottom of the sixth, Zabielski got out of a jam after Franklin loaded the bases with two outs, striking out Ben Hefter.

After Burlington went in order in the top of the seventh, the Sabers came up with a chance to tie the game.

Zabielski got two quick outs on a strikeout and groundout, then Dylan Cunningham doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Boston Halloran was hit by a pitch and the next batter, Maximillion Martin, hit a slow bouncer up the middle that got to the outfield and drove in the tying run.

Zabielski, who allowed just six hits and two runs over 5⅔ innings of relief, was second-guessing himself after the game.

“That was disappointing,” Zabielski said. “I’m definitely going to be thinking about that, a different pitch maybe to throw, or something different.”

Burlington head coach Scott Staude said that’s just part of the game.

“We got out of some jams late and almost got out of a jam in the ninth,” Staude said. “The game was back and forth and both never gave up. Unfortunately, we had to lose.”

After neither team scored in the eighth, Burlington, like the top of the seventh, went down in order in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cunningham reached on a throwing error by senior shortstop Wren Dietz and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Zabielski’s third of the game.

After Halloran flied out to center field for the first out, Zabielski reached his maximum pitch count of 100 and was replaced by Baumeister, the Demons’ No. 3 pitcher. After an intentional walk to Martin to set up a double play, Alex Mierow hit a slow roller to right center to drive in Cunningham and send the Demons home.

“That was a tough spot for anyone to be in,” Staude said of the ninth. “Carter has pitched some big innings and some big games for us. It was the right move, but it just didn’t work out.”

Burlington actually scored first in the game, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning. Junior first baseman Ethan Daubner and Dummer led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, Baumeister walked, senior outfielder Murphy Diggins singled on a bunt and senior outfielder Drew Weis hit a sacrifice fly.

The Sabers answered with four runs in the bottom of the second off Burlington junior starting pitcher Aben Beinlich, scoring on an RBI bunt single to third, a bases-loaded walk and two sacrifice flies.

Franklin made it 7-2 in the bottom of the third, again with two outs, with three runs to chase Beinlich, who allowed eight hits, seven runs (six earned) and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. After two flyouts, the Sabers had four straight hits (a double followed by three singles) with an error mixed in to score three runs.

Zabielski relieved Beinlich and got a groundout to end the inning.

“Aben has been so good for us down the stretch, but didn’t have his great stuff today,” Staude said. “But we knew there was a lot of game left. We had to chip away and try to get some momentum back.

“Momentum in sports is a huge thing and we definitely had it. We have a bunch of dogs on this team and they don’t give up — they fight.”

And fight they did. The Demons got one run back in the fourth, loading the bases with no outs on an error, a single and walk and scoring on a double-play ball.

They got three runs in the fifth, with the double-double combo of Daubner and Dummer striking again to lead off the inning with a run. Baumeister followed with a single, Baumeister stole second after a strikeout, senior outfielder Donovan Appleby walked to load the bases and Zabielski hit a two-run single.

Then came the heroics in the sixth by Baumeister, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dummer was spectacular, going 4 for 5 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

“That’s all this team has been about — fighting back and not giving up when we get down early in the game,” Dummer said. “We were down 7-2 and not one of us hung our heads or felt sorry for ourselves. We played well and I was so impressed with our whole team.”

Zabielski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Daubner went 2 for 5 with two doubles and scored twice. Dietz, who entered the game with Burlington’s best batting average (.435), and Beinlich, the team leader with 29 RBIs and 11 extra base hits, both went 0 for 5.

Staude said there was nothing that could have been done differently.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything,” Staude said. “We’re battle tested — we played well and we fought back.”

Battle-tested is right. In addition to the 13-2 record in one- and two-run games this season, the Demons lost three games by 10 or more runs in a six-game span. After that, they went 10-1, including a 10-game winning streak.

They also beat the two best Division 1 teams in the state — Janesville Craig and Union Grove — at the sectional tournament last week, and went 16-4 in their final 20 games.

“It was a wonderful season and one that everyone will remember forever,” Dummer said. “It was just amazing.”

Staude said his team has been tight since the beginning and never lost that chemistry.

“We are a close-knit group,” said Staude, who sees nine seniors graduate, but will have Dummer, Baumeister, Beinlich and eight other underclassmen returning. “They pulled for each other, worked with each other and they wanted this.”

“I was really proud of how we’ve come — we overcame adversity and some injuries. Unfortunately, someone had to lose, but I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”

Zabielski sees a continuation of this season’s success, considering the talent returning next season for the Demons.

“I’m definitely happy with how our season went,” said Zabielski, the only Demons senior playing baseball in college next year. “I think we accomplished a lot. We were underdogs for most of the season and it was just an awesome experience.

“I think Aben, Carter, Ryan and a lot of these guys have bright futures and they’re going to carry the Demon tradition strong. I’m excited for their opportunities and they’re going to do some great things next year.”

Dummer went a step further.

“With Aben and a bunch of us juniors and sophomores coming up, my goal is to get back to Appleton and try to do what we just did this year,” Dummer said. “I have all the confidence in the world and I see us fighting for a state title next year.”