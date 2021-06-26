WIAA softball: Young Demons have mastered a steep learning curve

There was no way anyone could see this happening.

The Burlington High School softball team, coming off an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 championship game, went 10-14 under first-year coach Val Auseth in 2019. Most of the standouts from the 2018 had graduated and the Demons were trying to forge a new identity under a new coach.

Let’s call this a crash course because a starting lineup of one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and a freshman have been a sensation so far this season. Coming out of a lost season caused by the global pandemic, the Demons have gone 21-4 and paved their road to state with a 9-6 sectional semifinal victory June 21 over mighty Elkhorn.

Elkhorn, the Southern Lakes Conference champion which had defeated Burlington 9-4 and 11-0 during the regular season, was ranked sixth in the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll. And Burlington? The Demons weren’t ranked at all despite the dominance of junior pitcher Morgan Klein.

Notice to any team that faces Burlington in the state tournament, which will be played starting Monday at Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay: Don’t read too much into the Demons’ youth because they just might take the swagger out of an opponent in a hurry.