WIAA softball: Young Demons grow up quickly

There was no way anyone could see this happening.
The Burlington High School softball team, coming off an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 championship game, went 10-14 under first-year coach Val Auseth in 2019. Most of the standouts from the 2018 had graduated and the Demons were trying to forge a new identity under a new coach.
Let’s call this a crash course because a starting lineup of one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and a freshman have been a sensation so far this season. Coming out of a lost season caused by the global pandemic, the Demons have gone 21-4 and paved their road to state with a 9-6 sectional semifinal victory June 21 over mighty Elkhorn.
Elkhorn, the Southern Lakes Conference champion which had defeated Burlington 9-4 and 11-0 during the regular season, was ranked sixth in the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll. And Burlington? The Demons weren’t ranked at all despite the dominance of junior pitcher Morgan Klein.
Notice to any team that faces Burlington in the state tournament, which will be played starting Monday at Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay: Don’t read too much into the Demons’ youth because they just might take the swagger out of an opponent in a hurry.
“”They can all hit the ball,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “I actually watched the Elkhorn-Burlington game and it was what I expected, Klein is a D-I type of pitcher, she puts the ball exactly where she needs to put it, they’re very well coached and there’s great talent over there.”
This program starts with Valerie Auseth, the Demons’ 44-year-old coach who has overseen the Demons’ rapid ascent. The former Valerie Kerkman, was an NCAA Division III All-American shortstop for UW-Whitewater as a senior in 1999 and has been inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
She coaches the Burlington Blast, a traveling team that serves as an unofficial feeder program for the Demons. As a physical education and health teacher at Burlington since 2009, she was the natural choice to take over the program after Gary Caliva led them to the state championship game in 2018.
“I feel that she’s a real good leader for our team,” said junior catcher Meagan Baumeister, whose team sister, Kendra, is the Demons’ third baseman. “She helps everybody stay accountable and she’s able to stress our defense. We have a real strong defense this year, so she’s able to have a lot of trust in our pitchers.”
Did Auseth expect this kind of a breakthrough season?
“Not at all, especially with the COVID year in there,” she said. “But these girls have been playing together for a long time. Some of them have played together on travel teams and this group of girls meshes very well.
“They work hard and they have so much fire and drive in them that I guess I’m not surprised where we’re at right now. We’re peaking at the perfect time.”
The focal point of the Demons’ lineup is Klein, who has progressed from promising as a freshman in 2019 to dominating this year. Just as her sister, Josie, was a force as a hitter and pitcher on the 2018 state runner-up team, Morgan has put up numbers that are similar.
In 2018, Josie hit .541 with three homers and 24 RBIs and went 20-3 with a 1.93 earned run average. Morgan this year has hit .575 with nine homers and 28 RBIs and has a 19-2 pitching record with a 1.24 ERA.
“Morgan has been a constant for us, both offensively and defensively,” Auseth said. “She was selected as our conference player of the year. Her batting average leads the conference, she leads the conference in home runs and just has a strong, solid at-bat every time she’s up there. She struck out twice this entire year.”
And, yet, Klein might be even more impressive as a pitcher. In 129⅔ innings pitched, she has 202 strikeouts and 31 walks. Her WHIP .871.
Klein’s repertoire in a fastball, riseball, changeup, screwball and dropball. Meagan Baumeister can attest that Klein throws all five of those pitches with command.
“She’s more confident in her spins,” Baumeister said. “I feel her freshman year, she was working on her speed and now that she had that, she’s just spinning the ball and hitting her spots. She throws all her pitches with complete confidence.”
What does Klein feel led to her breakthrough season?
“I had a lot of practice whether it’s with my practice team or individually,” said Klein, whose mother, the former Candee Fiebelkorn, started on Burlington’s 1984 state championship team. “That’s helped a lot. We have a cage in our backyard, so I go out a lot with my dad (Jeff).”
The bottom line with Klein is this.
“My freshman year, I was a good player, but I wasn’t as smart as I am now,” she said. “MY IQ with the game has definitely improved quite a bit.”
Another key for the Demons is sophomore shortstop Molly Berezowitz. The daughter of longtime Burlington boys basketball coach Steve Berezowitz is a left-handed slap hitter in the cleanup position who is hitting .370 with 16 RBIs and has scored 27 runs.
With leadoff hitter Kenna Kornely (Auseth’s daughter) followed by Klein and Kendra Baumeister setting the table for Berezowitz, the Demons have been able to do plenty of damage with the top half of their order.
“We are hitting phenomenally top to bottom in our lineup,” Auseth said. “But Molly Berezowitz has been doing an excellent job with runners on base getting the ball in play and bringing in some runs.
“It’s not too usual to have a lefty slap-hitter as a four hitter. Kenna leads off as a slapper and then we have Morgan and Kendra behind her with some power. Molly just kind of starts it over again and gets it going.
“All the girls are getting their timing down, they’re feeling more confident at the plate and it’s working for us. Hitting is contagious, so once one of us starts, we’ll all go.”
The Demons will take a six-game winning streak into Monday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game against Cedarburg at Bay Port High School. Cedarburg has a dominating pitcher of its own in Paytn Monticelli (16-2, 0.67 ERA), but she’s going to be facing a Burlington lineup that only seems to be getting better.
“At the beginning of the year, we were just kind of testing the limits,” Kendra Baumeister said. “We kind of just came out of nowhere. We’re such a young team. With the sophomores that we have right now not having last year, they’re kind of like freshmen at this point. With only four people who have been on varsity before this year, it’s just crazy.”