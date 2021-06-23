WIAA Softball: Klein nearly perfect, Burlington headed back to state

Klein’s teammates did have her back — and she helped herself — right from the start. The Panthers, on their home field, won the coin toss and were the home team, but it was the Demons who felt at home by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.

Kenna Kornely singled and went to third on Klein’s single. After Klein took second on defensive indifference, Kendra Baumeister hit a sharp single to center field to drive in both runners for a 2-0 lead. Cleanup hitter Molly Berezowitz singled and Baumeister and Berezowitz advanced to second and third on an errant throw.

The next batter, Alexa Burinda, followed with a sacrifice fly to center and both runners tagged. Baumeister scored easily and Berezowitz, who never broke stride around third, scored when the throw got past the catcher.

“She got a great read on the ball,” Klein said.

Staked with a 4-0 lead, Klein said that calmed her nerves, but still had a game to pitch.

“You can’t let up on any team,” Klein said. “Oregon made this far and you do it with any team. Even with a 4-0 lead, you have to be ready.”