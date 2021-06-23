WIAA Softball: Klein nearly perfect, Burlington headed back to state

The way Morgan Klein has been playing this year for the Burlington High School softball team, you would think she’s done it all.
Well, she probably has now.
The junior pitcher threw a no-hitter Wednesday, and was just one walk away from pitching a perfect game, to lead the Demons to a 6-0 victory over Oregon in a Division 1 sectional championship game Wednesday at Oregon.
Burlington (21-4) is headed back to the WIAA State Tournament for the second time in four years. The tournament begins Monday with Division 1 quarterfinals at Bay Port High School in the Green Bay area.
The tournament continues through Wednesday, June 30 at UW-Green Bay.
The last time the Demons went to state, in 2018, they reached the Division 1 title game, but lost to undefeated Sun Prairie 7-1.
It was Klein’s first no-hitter and it couldn’t have come in a bigger game. Oregon (15-11) was no pushover, coming into the sectional final on a six-game winning streak and winning its first three tournament games by a combined 21-1.
“I was ready for the game,” said Klein, who finished with 11 strikeouts. “We didn’t know about team we were facing, but I feel like we’re ready to come out and compete no matter who we play. We have each other’s backs and we trust each other.”
Klein’s teammates did have her back — and she helped herself — right from the start. The Panthers, on their home field, won the coin toss and were the home team, but it was the Demons who felt at home by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
Kenna Kornely singled and went to third on Klein’s single. After Klein took second on defensive indifference, Kendra Baumeister hit a sharp single to center field to drive in both runners for a 2-0 lead. Cleanup hitter Molly Berezowitz singled and Baumeister and Berezowitz advanced to second and third on an errant throw.
The next batter, Alexa Burinda, followed with a sacrifice fly to center and both runners tagged. Baumeister scored easily and Berezowitz, who never broke stride around third, scored when the throw got past the catcher.
“She got a great read on the ball,” Klein said.
Staked with a 4-0 lead, Klein said that calmed her nerves, but still had a game to pitch.
“You can’t let up on any team,” Klein said. “Oregon made this far and you do it with any team. Even with a 4-0 lead, you have to be ready.”
She was definitely ready and she cruised through the Panthers’ lineup. Klein retired the side in order in every inning but the fifth, when she walked Oregon’s Emma Eisele on four pitches with one out. The next batter, pitcher Amelia Spilde, hit into a fielder’s choice and Klein struck out Izzy Block to retire the side.
Klein, who lowered her earned run average to 1.24, finished the game in style, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh and fanning the last five batters she faced. She has 202 strikeouts this season.
The Demons scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to pad the lead. In the third, Klein hit a leadoff single, went to second on Baumeister’s single, stole third and came home on an error by third baseman Hailey Richter. In the fifth, Kornely hit a leadoff double and Klein singled her home.
Klein and Baumeister each went 3 for 4 and Kornely went 2 for 4. Klein, who leads the team in almost every offensive category, raised her batting average to .575 and her RBI total to 28.
The Demons were flawless on defense and had to make mostly routine plays, Klein said.
Val Auseth, who took over as Burlington's coach in 2019, said the team came out with a ton of energy.
“From the top to the bottom, we played phenomenally,” Auseth said. “We came out with great intensity and after we got the four runs, the intensity level went out of this world.”
Burlington will know its opponent after the state seeding meeting Thursday night, Auseth said. One potential opponent is Southern Lakes Conference rival Wilmot, which advanced through a different sectional. The Demons opened the regular season against Wilmot and won both games.
The state Division 1 field will include only three of the top 10 teams in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll — No. 5 Kaukauna, No. 8 Sussex Hamilton and No. 9 Sun Prairie. The top three teams in the poll, who had just one loss each, were eliminated. Wilmot upset No. 1 Oak Creek 6-0 in the sectional semifinal Monday.
This year’s team has at least two connections to the 2018 team. Klein’s sister, Josie, was the team’s No. 1 pitcher and Berezowitz’s sister, Maddie, was the right fielder.