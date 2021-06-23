WIAA Softball: Burlington headed back to WIAA State Tournament

The Burlington High School softball team is head back to the WIAA State Tournament, and in spectacular fashion.
Junior pitcher Morgan Klein pitched a no-hitter and the Demons beat Oregon 6-0 in a Division 1 sectional championship game Wednesday at Oregon.
Burlington, which is 21-4, returns to state for the second time in four years and will play in a quarterfinal game Monday at Bay Port High School in Bay Port. The Division 1 semifinals, also on Monday, will be played at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at UW-Green Bay. The Division 1 championship game is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The last time the Demons went to state, in 2018, they reached the Division 1 championship game, but lost to undefeated Sun Prairie 7-1.
