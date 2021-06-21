WIAA Softball: Burlington breaks out bats, beats Elkhorn in sectional semifinal

“This was two great teams playing each other,” Auseth said. “This was the third time seeing them, so we were more comfortable with them. It works both ways, but tonight we came out on top.”

Auseth knows little about Oregon, but she’s not worried — her team will be ready.

“We, as a team, don’t look ahead,” Auseth said. “We play the game and see what we need to do.”

The teams had endure two long breaks during the game because of an injury to the home plate umpire. Auseth said in the second inning, the ump took a foul ball directly off his mask and he fell to the ground. He was down for a few minutes, but said he was all right to continue.

In the fifth inning, with Klein on second and Alexa Burinda batting, the umpire passed out and a rescue squad was called, Auseth said. It took a while to find a replacement umpire.

Division 5

OAKFIELD 12, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4: The underclassman-dominated Lady Toppers led briefly, but errors helped the Oaks score all of their runs over the last four innings in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game Monday at Oakfield.

Catholic Central finishes the season 17-7.