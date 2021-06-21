WIAA Softball: Burlington breaks out bats, beats Elkhorn in sectional semifinal

After two losses to Elkhorn during the regular season, the Burlington High School softball team really wanted to turn the tables on the Elks Monday in the WIAA playoffs.
The Demons got their wish.
They hit three home runs, scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and upset state-ranked Elkhorn 9-6 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game at Elkhorn.
Burlington, which played in the 2018 Division 1 state championship game, improves to 20-4 and will play Oregon in the sectional championship at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oregon. The Panthers (15-10) beat Milton 6-1 in the other sectional semifinal.
The Demons lost to the Elks in Southern Lakes Conference action 9-4 on May 25 at Elkhorn and 11-0 on June 4 at Burlington, but Burlington coach Val Auseth said her team came out Monday with a fire she hasn’t seen all year.
“The girls came in so energized,” Auseth said. “We were on fire right away.”
After a strikeout, Morgan Klein, the Demons’ starting pitcher, hit a home run to right field and Kendra Baumeister followed with a solo shot to right for a quick 2-0 lead. After Baumeister’s homer, Molly Berezowitz singled, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and came home on Alexa Burinda’s double.
“That got us going,” Auseth said.
Elkhorn (21-3), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season, got within 3-2 in the third inning.
The Demons scratched out an unusual run in the top of the fourth. Burinda swung at strike three, but reached first on a wild pitch, and courtesy runner Tasha Burinda stole second. Meagan Baumeister laid down a bunt that the first baseman mishandled and Tasha Burinda scored for a 4-2 lead.
“We started bunting the ball to create some chaos,” Auseth said.
The top of the seventh inning was the difference as Burlington scored five runs, three on a homer by Meagan Baumeister. The Demons loaded the bases with one out on three singles and two runs came home on a fielder’s choice groundout to second by Alexa Burinda. With runners on second and third, Baumeister hit her home run for a 9-3 Demons lead.
Elkhorn scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, one on a one-out, bases-loaded groundout and the other two on a two-out error by Tasha Burinda. Fittingly, the next batter popped out to Klein to end the game.
Klein went 3 for 4 and scored twice and Alexa Burinda and Meagan Baumeister each had three RBIs. Berezowitz had two hits and scored twice.
In the circle, Klein threw 131 pitches, 78 for strikes, and allowed just six hits and struck out six. Only two of the six runs were earned as Burlington committed four errors. Elkhorn pitcher Christina Crawford struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter in 6 1/3 innings.
“This was two great teams playing each other,” Auseth said. “This was the third time seeing them, so we were more comfortable with them. It works both ways, but tonight we came out on top.”
Auseth knows little about Oregon, but she’s not worried — her team will be ready.
“We, as a team, don’t look ahead,” Auseth said. “We play the game and see what we need to do.”
The teams had endure two long breaks during the game because of an injury to the home plate umpire. Auseth said in the second inning, the ump took a foul ball directly off his mask and he fell to the ground. He was down for a few minutes, but said he was all right to continue.
In the fifth inning, with Klein on second and Alexa Burinda batting, the umpire passed out and a rescue squad was called, Auseth said. It took a while to find a replacement umpire.
Division 5
OAKFIELD 12, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4: The underclassman-dominated Lady Toppers led briefly, but errors helped the Oaks score all of their runs over the last four innings in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game Monday at Oakfield.
Catholic Central finishes the season 17-7.
The Lady Toppers struck first against Oaks pitcher JJ Gremminger, who entered the game with a 0.77 earned-run average. Addi Schwenn walked, went to third on Lainey Dirksmeyer’s single and after a strikeout, Schwenn scored on Kelsee Weis’ sacrifice fly. Dirksmeyer, who had stolen second, advanced to third on the play and scored on Morgan Dietzel’s single to right.
In the fifth, Weis hit a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs. It was the most earned runs Gremminger had given up in a game this season; she entered the game with just eight earned runs allowed.
“The pitcher had an ERA under 1.00 and we had four runs,” Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. “We did a lot of good things tonight.”
Oakfield (22-2), ranked second in Division 5 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season, scored three runs in the bottom of the third on what Kirst called “uncharacteristic” errors.
The Lady Toppers committed five errors in the game and the Oaks took advantage.
“When a team is playing that good, you can’t give them five extra outs,” Kirst said. “The good thing is, after the kids committed the errors, they didn’t hang their heads — they continued to grind and play well.
“The game certainly did not play like a 12-4 game, more like 7-4. I’m proud of these kids — they fought through some adversity this year.”
Catholic Central pitcher Autumn Weis allowed just four earned runs, walked just one and struck out three.
The majority of the team will be back next year as seven members of the starting lineup are underclassmen.