WIAA sectional wrestling: Nine Racine County wrestlers advance to state

There were some delighted wrestling coaches from Racine County on Saturday afternoon.
Their names are Tom Fitzpatrick, Jade Gribble and Andy Weis, who collectively qualified eight wrestlers to the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament from Saturday's Brookfield East sectional meet.
Waterford, coached by Fitzpatrick, qualified Hayden Halter, Josh Cherba and Evan Danowski. The Wolverines also won the championship in the 25-team sectional with 95.5 points and will advance to this year's state team tournament.
Burlington was third with 84 points and qualified Jaden Bird and Grant Koenen.
Union Grove was fourth with 80 points and qualified brothers Cade and Cooper Willis along with Travis Moore. The Willis brothers, both former state medalists, have made a comeback after falling short of qualifying last year.
The one-day Division 1 individual state tournament will be held Saturday in Kaukauna.
The Division 2 tournament will be in Adams-Friendship, also on Saturday. Henry Amborn, a junior at Catholic Central who wrestles for the St. Catherine's Co-op, qualified by placing second at 145 pounds.
"We knew going in that we would have to get contributions from basically everybody," Fitzpatrick said. "That's what they did. They wrestled tough.
"This group has been a unique group and it's been a lot of fun to work with them because they never say die. They just keep fighting and they did it again."
Halter might have set the tone more than anyone. After winning state championships as a freshman and sophomore, he slipped to third place at the state tournament last season.
Based on his performance Saturday, there's little question that Halter (14-0) has every intention of leaving high school as a state champion once again.
Wrestling at 126 pounds, he opened with a pin in 1:08 over Muskego's CJ Grzenia, scored a technical fall (19-3) in 4:15 over Wauwatosa West/East's Nikita Adamov and then scored a 12-2 major decision over Burlington's Grant Koenen in the championship match.
"He went out there and put a pretty good thumping on the kid, that's all I can say," Fitzpatrick said. "The score was 12-2, but he controlled the match completely. Hayden is just in a little different league right now. He's possessed."
Koenen (12-4) placed second in the weight class and also qualified for state.
Danowski (15-1) had a little more drama in his matches than Halter did, but he still got the job done at an especially competitive 170-pound division.
After pinning Chase Demucha of Whitnall/Greendale in 5:47 in his first match, Danowski edged Benjamin Otto of Brookfield Central 7-6 in the semifinals and then decisioned Carson Widmar of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 6-2 for the championship.
"He had a tough bracket," Fitzpatrick said. "It was loaded. There were three hammers in that bracket and he was one of them. That was one of the better tournaments I've seen him wrestle."
Danowski was one victory from placing at the state championships last season.
While Cherba (13-2) placed placed second at 138 pounds, he also has visions of winning a state championship. Fitzpatrick believes those aspirations are realistic.
After getting pinned in 1:48 by eventual champion Corbin Ramos of Bradford in the semifinals, Cherba recovered to pin Joel Sullivan of Wilmot in 1:57 in his wrestleback.
Cherba has state experience after placing third at 132 pounds last season. Fitzpatrick believes he can use that experience to make a serious run at a state championship.
"I think he has the same goal as Hayden does," Fitzpatrick said. "He wants to be a state champ. He's good enough to do it and now it's just a matter of locking in and getting it done."
Bird (13-0) is looking for his third state medal after scoring a 7-5 decision over Luca Paladino of Oak Creek in the championship match at 120 pounds.
He was third at state at 113 pounds as a sophomore, and fourth at 120 as a junior.
"He's just been trying to improve every practice, every match," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "What's really been hard is just staying mentally strong and believing in yourself even when things aren't perfect.
"Jaden puts a lot of time in outside of the season and it's good to see him have success."
Falling just shot of qualifying for the Demons were Andrew Karnes at 160 pounds at Zeke Tiedt at 220.
Karnes lost in the first round to Noah Kopp of New Berlin West/Eisenhower, but battled back to place third. Tiedt, who hadn't had a match go six minutes all season, advanced in the semifinals before losing 7-4 to Skyler Gill-Howard of Greenfield. Gill-Howard is ranked second in the state.
For Weis, it was a day to remember. Not only did the Willis brothers make it back to the state tournament after missing out last season, Moore will also be making the trip as a sophomore.
Cade Willis (13-0) placed fifth at 106 as a freshman in 2018, but fell one victory short of medaling a sophomore and lost in the sectional last season. Cooper Willis (13-0) was fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2019, but had the flu during the sectional last season and didn't make a return trip.
"Both of them have been wrestling at a high level," Weis said. "Their energy level is fantastic, their conditioning, their attacks and re-attacks have been phenomenal, and they have been mixing up their offense."
Cade pinned Nick Mendoza of Bradford in 1:18 in the first round and Demarion McCray of Horlick in 1:06 in the semifinals. In the championship match at 132 pounds, he scored a 15-0 major decision in 4:52 over Robert Zilske of Lake Geneva Badger.
"He dominated everybody," Weis said.
Cooper Willis, who moved from 120 pounds as a sophomore to 152 this season, was just as impressive. He opened with a 9-0 major decision over Mason Diedrich of Wilmot, pinned Austin Elger of Muskego in 2:29 and then had a 4-0 decision over Chris Dobbie of Whitnall/Greendale in the championship.
"He was in control of the match," Weis said. "He was never in danger and he just wrestled a real smart match."
Moore (12-1) pinned all three of his opponents at 160 pounds. In the championship match, he pinned Kopp in 1:36.
"Travis went out with the gas pedal to the floor," Weis said. "He just attacked and re-attacked and put himself into just a little better position. He's wrestling with extreme confidence with his positioning and attacks and does what he wants to do. He's only a sophomore, so the sky's the limit for this kid."
McCray, a sophomore at Horlick, was the victim of Cade Willis' domination. he opened with a 14-4 major decision over Zach Clark before running into Willis in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, McCray was pinned in 5:40 by Brett Skaug of Brookfield East.
"In his last match, he was winning going into the the third period and then there was a scramble takedown and Demarion ended up on his back," Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. "So he was down 6-4, then he escaped to make it 6-5.
"And then he tried for a takedown and he almost had it, but his foot kind of slipped. He was a little rusty from not having contact in practices this year. He ended up on his back and got pinned.
"But he ever easily could have beat that kid, who was a state qualifier from last year."
In Division 2, Amborn (14-1) advanced with a 5-0 decision over Jared Greidanus of Delavan-Darien in the 145-pound wrestleback.