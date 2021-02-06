WIAA sectional wrestling: Nine Racine County wrestlers advance to state

"He had a tough bracket," Fitzpatrick said. "It was loaded. There were three hammers in that bracket and he was one of them. That was one of the better tournaments I've seen him wrestle."

Danowski was one victory from placing at the state championships last season.

While Cherba (13-2) placed placed second at 138 pounds, he also has visions of winning a state championship. Fitzpatrick believes those aspirations are realistic.

After getting pinned in 1:48 by eventual champion Corbin Ramos of Bradford in the semifinals, Cherba recovered to pin Joel Sullivan of Wilmot in 1:57 in his wrestleback.

Cherba has state experience after placing third at 132 pounds last season. Fitzpatrick believes he can use that experience to make a serious run at a state championship.

"I think he has the same goal as Hayden does," Fitzpatrick said. "He wants to be a state champ. He's good enough to do it and now it's just a matter of locking in and getting it done."

Bird (13-0) is looking for his third state medal after scoring a 7-5 decision over Luca Paladino of Oak Creek in the championship match at 120 pounds.

He was third at state at 113 pounds as a sophomore, and fourth at 120 as a junior.