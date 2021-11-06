WIAA sectional swimming: Burlington Co-op qualifies four entries for state meet

Five members of the Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team won’t have to travel far to continue their seasons next week.
At the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional Saturday, senior Megan Schultz, junior Claire Keeker and sophomore Averi Larsen combined to qualify in four events for next Saturday’s Division 1 State Championships at Waukesha South High School.
Juniors Emilia Dahms and Maya Schaefer round out the Demons’ state contingent as members of two relays.
In Division 2, sophomore Zoe D'Alessandro just made the state field in one event for Friday’s Division 2 state meet, also at Waukesha South.
Not only did Schultz, Keeker and Larsen qualify for state, they combined to set three team records, two of them from 2010.
Schultz, who qualified for state in two individual events and two relays last year and three events in 2019, earned a state berth in the 100-yard breaststroke for the third consecutive year. She broke her own team record for the fourth straight year by finishing fifth in 1:05.79. She will be the 10th seed at state.
Schultz was also a member of the second-place 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place 200 medley relay. The freestyle relay, comprised of Schultz, Dahms, Keeker and Larsen, broke an 11-year-old team record, finishing in 1:39.71. The old record was 1:40.79. The relay will be seeded 11th at state.
As for the medley relay (Larsen, Schultz, Schaefer, Keeker), Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said it was a “great surprise.”
“I was shocked by the medley relay,” which got the 24th and final state qualifying spot in 1:52.71.
Larsen also broke an 11-year-old record, in the 100 freestyle, finishing third in 52.76 and will be the 12th seed. The previous record of 53.79 was set by Serena Wanasek, one of the most decorated swimmers in team history. Wanasek won four state medals and qualified for state all four years with the Demons.
Larsen just missed qualifying for state in the 200 individual medley, coming up 0.04 seconds short in 2:12.50.
“Averi had a great meet,” Jones said.
In addition to Schultz, Larsen, Keeker and Dahms qualified for state last year.
All this came in one of the toughest sectionals in the state, which included three teams ranked in the top 15 in the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association state poll — third-ranked Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial, seventh-ranked Waukesha South/Mukwonago and 15th-ranked Muskego.
West/Catholic Memorial won the sectional with 379 points, 30th-ranked Badger Co-op was second with 335 and South/Mukwonago was third with 333. The Demons were fifth with 204, Case was ninth with 86 and Park was 13th with eight. Horlick did not score.
“We were in a new sectional and it was more competitive than we’re used to,” Jones said. “I was really pleased with girls swims today.”
Jones said 16 of her team’s 18 entries had personal-best times.
The top finisher for Case was junior Sofia Badillo, who was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.26, seventh in the 200 IM in 2:17.65 and ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:59.42) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.93). She missed qualifying in the backstroke by 0.08 seconds.
Junior Grace Gross and freshman Jordyn Tran also swam on both relays for the Eagles. Sophomore Madeline Cerny was also on the medley relay and senior Bronte Jansen was also on the 400 relay for Case.
Park’s 200 freestyle relay of seniors Bri Jones and Kaydence Jones, and freshmen Jessica Ketterhagen and Harper Smith-Hopkins, finished 13th (2:11.24).
The best finish for Horlick was by junior Alice Stratman (18th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:17.12).
The Division 1 state meet begins with diving at 10 a.m. and swimming is at 3:30 p.m.
• D’Alessandro, who also plays soccer for Prairie, finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the Whitefish Bay Sectional to earn the final spot at state in the event.
Her time of 1:10.48 was about half a second off her seed time of 1:10.07, but was able to sneak in.
PSC Aquatics had three other top-10 finishes. The 200 medley relay of sophomores D’Alessandro and Georgia Swedberg, and seniors Lilie Larson and Fien Meuleman, was seventh (2:05.96); the same four were eighth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.15) and D’Alessandro was ninth in the 50 freestyle (26.43).
Despite not having entries in every event, PSC Aquatics finished 10th in the 14-team field with 80 points. Coach Myra Fox said 90% of her team had personal-best times.
“PSC had some great swimming today,” Fox said. “This is fantastic.”
Greendale won the sectional with 342 points and Whitefish Bay was second with 300.
The Division 2 state meet is next Friday, with diving at 2 p.m. and swimming at 6:30 p.m.