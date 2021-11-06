WIAA sectional swimming: Burlington Co-op qualifies four entries for state meet

“We were in a new sectional and it was more competitive than we’re used to,” Jones said. “I was really pleased with girls swims today.”

Jones said 16 of her team’s 18 entries had personal-best times.

The top finisher for Case was junior Sofia Badillo, who was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.26, seventh in the 200 IM in 2:17.65 and ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:59.42) and 400 freestyle relay (3:58.93). She missed qualifying in the backstroke by 0.08 seconds.

Junior Grace Gross and freshman Jordyn Tran also swam on both relays for the Eagles. Sophomore Madeline Cerny was also on the medley relay and senior Bronte Jansen was also on the 400 relay for Case.

Park’s 200 freestyle relay of seniors Bri Jones and Kaydence Jones, and freshmen Jessica Ketterhagen and Harper Smith-Hopkins, finished 13th (2:11.24).

The best finish for Horlick was by junior Alice Stratman (18th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:17.12).

The Division 1 state meet begins with diving at 10 a.m. and swimming is at 3:30 p.m.

• D’Alessandro, who also plays soccer for Prairie, finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the Whitefish Bay Sectional to earn the final spot at state in the event.