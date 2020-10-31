WIAA sectional girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central headed back to state again

Little said her team has been able to adapt to the change and has met every challenge.

“This group is super resilient and makes the most of every opportunity,” Little said. “They have embraced the conference schedule and have made the most of it every day. They’ve been incredibly positive and the leadership of this group is something special.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, NEW LUTHERAN/PROVIDENCE 2: The Lady Toppers were tested like they have not been tested all season, but a pair of players came through to spark them to the victory to give them another shot at a Division 4 state title.

In the sectional finals last year, Catholic Central beat the Blazers in three games. This time, the Lady Toppers trailed in a match for the first time this season. They had lost just one game all year and suddenly found themselves down 2-1 after the first three games.

“NEW Lutheran came in to beat us,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “They played with a lot of emotion and played their butts off.”

The Lady Toppers had a six-point lead in the third game, but the Blazers (6-5, ranked sixth in the WVCA poll) took advantage of some sloppy play to win the game.