WIAA sectional girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central headed back to state again

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team knows defense — how many teams do you know have five liberos on the roster?
No, they can’t all play at once, but that defensive mindset has helped the Demons all season long.
It was especially valuable Saturday as Burlington, one of the best teams in the state over the last dozen years, played another perennial power, Muskego, for the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship.
Except for a close second game, the Demons dominated the Warriors and earned their seventh straight state tournament berth with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-17 victory at Burlington.
Also in Burlington Saturday, Catholic Central advanced to the Division 4 state tournament for the third straight year and ninth time overall, but it was a battle. After losing two of the first three games, the Lady Toppers came back and beat Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Burlington, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association midseason state poll, remained unbeaten at 17-0 and will play in the Division 1 state tournament next Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Catholic Central (20-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the midseason poll, will play in the Division 4 state tournament at Little Chute.
The state tournament is being played at four different sites, by division, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four sectional winners in each division will be seeded for the respective state tournaments.
The Demons, going to state for the 11th time in the last 12 years, did to Muskego what they have done to every team they have played.
“This was a great win for the Demons,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I’m very happy with how we responded to a new challenge by relying on our strengths — aggressive serving, great defense and intelligent attacking.”
It all starts with defense. Senior Sam Naber, a two-time first-team All-State selection, is the Demons’ starting libero, but seniors Amanda Viel, Mackenzie Leach and Lizzy Stoffel, and sophomore Molly Berezowitz, all play libero for their respective club teams.
Berezowitz and Naber also are standout servers, as is senior setter Victoria Van Dan, and the three combined to serve 44 for 44 with five aces. Van Dan was 18 for 18 with three aces, Berezowitz was 16 for 16 with two aces and Naber was 10 for 10. The Demons were a combined 66 for 73 in serving (90.4 percent).
“We generally work to get teams out of system (on the serve),” Little said. “(The Warriors) have two offensive outside hitters and we worked to neutralize them.
“We served tough and even though we didn’t have a lot of aces, our out-of-system goals make our job easier.”
Burlington made some errors in the second game and it went back and forth until senior middle hitter Camryn Lukenbill, who hasn’t played much since her freshman year because of injuries, had the final kill for the 27-25 victory.
“There were a couple more errors on our end, but we overall kept our wits about us and stayed composed,” Little said.
The Demons “came out strong and aggressive,” Little said, and rolled to a 17-5 lead in the third game.
Sophomore middle hitter Abby Alan was strong at the net with a team-high 10 kills along with three blocks. Junior outside hitter Morgan Klein had nine kills and junior right-side hitter Lydia Biggin had eight kills and two blocks. Van Dan (18) and freshman setter Ella Safar (13) combined for 31 assists.
Naber had a team-high 18 digs and Veil had 11.
Because of the pandemic, all teams in the state played basically a conference schedule, with very limited nonconference matches, until the playoffs. Burlington normally sees the other best teams in the state at major tournaments, like the Lynn LaPorte Sprawl in West Bend, and is more battle-tested.
Little said her team has been able to adapt to the change and has met every challenge.
“This group is super resilient and makes the most of every opportunity,” Little said. “They have embraced the conference schedule and have made the most of it every day. They’ve been incredibly positive and the leadership of this group is something special.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, NEW LUTHERAN/PROVIDENCE 2: The Lady Toppers were tested like they have not been tested all season, but a pair of players came through to spark them to the victory to give them another shot at a Division 4 state title.
In the sectional finals last year, Catholic Central beat the Blazers in three games. This time, the Lady Toppers trailed in a match for the first time this season. They had lost just one game all year and suddenly found themselves down 2-1 after the first three games.
“NEW Lutheran came in to beat us,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “They played with a lot of emotion and played their butts off.”
The Lady Toppers had a six-point lead in the third game, but the Blazers (6-5, ranked sixth in the WVCA poll) took advantage of some sloppy play to win the game.
“In game three, we did not close at all,” Schultz said. “We made a couple really bad plays. For most teams, that would the nail in the coffin, but we showed the pride we have in our program.”
Then, trailing 12-9 in the fourth game, the first hero of the night emerged.
Junior Alexis Kucera, who gets little playing time, turned the game around at the service line by serving six straight points, including a couple of aces, to give Catholic Central the lead for good.
“Alexis is a really good player who hardly get to play, but when she does, she seizes her moment,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said. “It was not looking good (in the game), but when she was done, we were up 15-12 and that gave us a cushion.”
But Kucera still wasn’t done. Schultz had her serve to begin the fifth game and she responded again with four straight points for a 4-0 lead.
“It was history after that,” Schultz said.
Lainey Dirksmeyer made sure of that. In the fifth game, the 5-foot-5 senior outside hitter “was the difference; she got big kill after big kill,” Schultz said. She had seven of her 23 kills in the deciding game and had a .390 hitting percentage in the match.
“Earlier, the setters were off in her location,” he said. “At 5-5, leaving her on the inside was tough. Get her to the (end of the net) and she’s a machine.”
Senior All-State outside hitter Sammie Seib was a little off, but still led the Lady Toppers with 24 kills.
“Her timing was a tiny bit off,” Schultz said. “She didn’t have her game legs, but on an off night, she still had 24 kills.”
Senior Cara Krien added 14 kills and Kucera and junior Makayla Vos each had four aces. Senior setter Ella Shaw had 61 assists.
Defensively, senior libero Grace Antifinger had 29 digs, Seib had 24 and Dirksmeyer had three blocks.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won seven events and finished second in four others, but came up just short of winning the Southern Lakes Conference title in the conference meet at Lake Geneva Badger.
Burlington Co-op totaled 569 points, seven points behind champion Badger Co-op (576).
Senior Morgan Dietzel and junior Megan Schultz led the way for the Demons, each winning two individual events and combining with senior Hania Dahms and sophomore Claire Keeker to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.83, unofficially a top-10 time in the state in the event.
Dietzel won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.80 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.32, and Schultz won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.51 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.49.
Other winners for the Demons were a pair of freshmen, Averi Larsen in the 100 butterfly (1:02.91) and Katie Goetzke in the 500 freestyle (5:37.01).
Individually, Dahms was second in the 50 freestyle (25.25) and 100 freestyle (55.63), and Larsen was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.67).
Both freestyle relays also finished second. The 200 freestyle relay (sophomore Emelia Dahms, junior Andrea Smith, Keeker, Larsen) finished in 1:46.35 and the 400 freestyle relay (Hania Dahms, Larsen, Dietzel, Schultz) finished in 3:43.85.
Prairie/St. Catherines, a member of the SLC, did not compete in the meet.
