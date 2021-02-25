WIAA sectional boys basketball: St. Catherine's overwhelms St. Mary's Springs

It was obvious Thursday night that Tyrese Hunter is back at full strength.
The Iowa State recruit, who missed several games after suffering an ankle injury Jan. 23, was in top form in an 84-46 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers. He had 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Angels (25-1) are now one victory from what they missed out on last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — a berth in the Division 3 Tournament at the Menomonee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
They will return to Shoreland Lutheran Saturday for a 7 p.m. sectional championship match against the Milwaukee Academy of Science. The Academy of Science (10-5) advanced with a 79-71 victory over Kiel in Kiel.
“We were good with the ball tonight,” said St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett, whose team is 50-1 during the last two seasons. “We made some shots to start the game and our pressure was pretty good on defense.”
The Angels, who have been ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll all season, took a 46-20 halftime lead and didn’t look back in their commanding effort.
St. Catherine's finished with 22 assists and just three turnovers. The Angels also dominated on the glass with 35 rebounds, 11 of which were on the offensive end.
All of this led to an efficient shooting night as the Angels made 37 of 57 shots (64.9%) and six of 14 3-point attempts (42.9%).
Kamari McGee added 17 points, nine assists and seven steals. Jameer Barker had 13 points and Marcel Tyler made all five of his attempts from the field on his way to 10 points.
“It was a good complete effort,” Bennett said. “We had a lot of guys give us good minutes when they were out there.”
For Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (17-6), Aiden Ottery had a team-high 14 points.