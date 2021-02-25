WIAA sectional boys basketball: Burlington falls short against Franklin

A season to remember ended on a disappointing note for the Burlington High School boys basketball team Thursday night.

The Demons fought hard in their first WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal appearance since 2016, but were unable to keep pace with Franklin down the stretch in a 61-52 loss in Franklin.

Burlington finished 19-7. Franklin, ranked No. 9 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, improved to 22-5.

The Demons stayed close in the first half, but the Sabers opened a 29-23 halftime lead.

After a quick 3-point field goal from Franklin to start the second half, Burlington rallied to take a brief lead. The Demons had chances to make it a one-possession game late but were unable to capitalize, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.

One area where the Demons struggled defensively was at the 3-point line, Berezowitz said. The Sabers made six 3-pointers, including key baskets down the stretch, while the Demons were limited to three.

“We just couldn’t win that last four minute game we’ve been winning the last few weeks,” Berezowitz said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight.”