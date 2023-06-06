Three weeks ago, the Burlington High School baseball team saw its Southern Lakes Conference championship hopes end with a loss to last-place Delavan-Darien.

Now, the Demons are the last team standing in a WIAA Division 1 sectional that featured the top two teams in the state and another featuring the Gatorade State Player of the Year.

The three teams may have been around 65 miles west of home, but the sectional at Oregon High School quickly turned into an all-Racine County affair.

Union Grove brought the best record (23-4) and highest ranking, while Waterford brought Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year Dylan Questad.

But it turned out to be Burlington (21-9) leaving Dane County with another hard-earned sectional champion plaque on Tuesday night.

After a stunning 4-2 victory in the semifinals over Janesville Craig (24-2), the No. 1 seed and the No. 1-ranked Division 1 team in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, the Demons shut out the No. 2-ranked Broncos 7-0 in the final to return to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2019.

“This tournament has been eight days, but it feels like a month,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “It’s a good feeling. You try so hard to get to sectionals and then you just have to win two. It feels good to be back.”

It will be Burlington’s seventh appearance at state, breaking a tie with Catholic Central for the most WIAA state appearances in county history. The Demons will be going for their second state championship in program history; their last was in 2016.

This story will be updated.