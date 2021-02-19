WIAA regional boys basketball: St. Catherine's not at best, but roll past Shoreland Lutheran

St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball coach Nick Bennett admitted his team wasn’t at its best Friday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game against Shoreland Lutheran.
But once again, the Angels proved they don’t have to be at their best to win.
St. Catherine’s fell behind early, but went on a 25-8 run to finish the first half and maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game in a 69-53 victory at Somers.
The Angels (23-1), the top seeds in their regional bracket, will play second-seeded Racine Lutheran for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran. The Crusaders advanced by beating Kenosha St. Joseph 68-59 at St. Joseph.
St. Catherine’s was the higher seed and considered the home team, but with the game being played on the Pacers’ court, they came out with a lot of energy, Bennett said, and took an early 12-8 lead.
“Shoreland played about as hard as I’ve ever seen,” Bennett said. “They were ready and by no stretch was this an easy game. We had to go out there and earn it.”
After that, St. Catherine’s did go out and earn it, rolling to a 33-20 halftime lead. The big run was sparked by Tyrese Hunter, who had 13 points, and Jameer Barker, who had 10.
In the second half, Kamari McGee took over for the Angels, scoring 16 of his 21 points. He was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and also had 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
“Kamari had an overall good game,” Bennett said.
Bennett also commended the effort of Victavian Thomas, who had just one rebound and one assist, but was a major factor on defense coming off the bench.
Barker also finished with 21 points, Hunter had 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, and Hunter’s cousin, Calvin Hunter, had 10 points.
Bennett said there are a few things that need to be cleaned up, especially facing Lutheran (13-8), which has been on a roll lately with four straight victories.
“We weren’t sharp on the defensive end and we gambled too much,” said Bennett, whose team swept the Crusaders by scores of 78-41 on Dec. 8 and 56-34 on Jan. 27. “We didn’t shoot great from the perimeter and we have to be better with the ball.
“We have to be ready to compete. Lutheran is a good, well-coached team and we will be in a dogfight.”
Quentin Bolton, a Racine resident, had a huge game for Shoreland (9-13) with 22 points (15 in the second half) and 16 rebounds (10 offensive). Sawyer Smith added 21 points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 68, ST. JOSEPH 59: The Crusaders pulled away late against the Lancers behind a stifling defensive performance in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Friday at Kenosha.
Lutheran (13-8), the higher seed and the home team for the game, will play St. Catherine’s in the regional final Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers. The Angels advanced with a 69-53 victory over Shoreland Friday.
The first half was a back-and-forth contest, with the largest lead being no bigger than two possessions for either team, Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
Down by four points with 25 seconds left in the first half, the Crusaders made back-to-back baskets, including a buzzer-beating layup by Eric Ibarra, to tie the game 27-27 at halftime.
In the second half, the Crusaders got down 42-35 after three straight turnovers led to scoring possessions by St. Joseph (11-6).
That when Christensen turned up the defensive intensity and Lutheran not only got back in the game, it took control.
The Crusaders had 13 steals in the game, which led to fast-break opportunities to regain and eventually extend their lead. With four minutes left in regulation, they extended their lead to nine points and the Lancers were unable to get any closer.
“We changed defenses a ton tonight,” Christensen said. “For the most part we did a good job defensively, especially in the second half.”
Offensively, Lutheran had success getting into the paint, making 25 of their 27 shots from the lane, Christensen said. The Crusaders shot 64% from 2-point range.
“We did a very good job of moving the ball,” Christensen said. “If you can get great shots, you’re going to make great shots.”
Brady Wilks led Lutheran with 21 points, seven assists and five steals. Scooter Molbeck had 14 points along with a team-high seven rebounds, Jackson Woodward had 13 points and Gavin Zawicki 12.
Andrew Alia led Kenosha St. Joseph with 20 points and Caiden Leece had 16.
Division 1
BURLINGTON 74, MUSKEGO 70: In an entertaining, seesaw game, the Demons went on a 8-0 run over the final three minutes to take the lead and made enough free throws in the final minute to hold off the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday at Burlington.
Burlington (18-6) advances to play Westosha Central in the regional final Saturday at Paddock Lake. The teams split their Southern Lakes Conference meetings, with the Falcons winning 66-58 on Dec. 15 at Central and the Demons winning 61-44 on Jan. 22 at Burlington.
Down 65-58 with five minutes left, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz called a time out. The Demons came out renewed, Berezowitz said, and Danny Kniep made a shot right away to start the rally.
“That was a big shot,” Berezowitz said. “We got our fire back.”
After the teams traded baskets to get Burlington within 67-62 with three minutes left, the Demons held Muskego (12-10) scoreless for the next 2:15 and scored six of the points in the run at the free-throw line.
Dane Kornely was fouled and made a pair of foul shots, JR Lukenbill hit two more with two minutes left and Kniep added a basket to give Burlington a 68-67 lead. Joey Berezowitz completed the run with a pair of free throws with 1:13 left for a 70-67 lead.
With 53 seconds left, the Warriors’ Hunter Wohler had an open layup, but couldn’t convert and Burlington got the rebound.
“That was enormous,” coach Berezowitz said. “We had a little breakdown and (Wohler) is such a physical kid, but he just missed it. That completely changed our outlook.”
Muskego still wasn’t done as Luke Bara, Muskego’s leading scorer at 24.4 points per game, made 1 of 2 free throws with 45.7 seconds left. Joey Berezowitz made a free throw with 25 seconds left to make it 71-68.
Then came a bizarre sequence where the clock remained at 17.3 seconds for a few minutes after fouls were called on each team on inbounds plays before the ball was put in play.
Bara made two free throws to make it 71-70 and Joey Berezowitz countered with two of his own.
The Warriors missed a game-tying 3-point shot with 4.5 seconds left and Ethan Safar sealed the victory by making 1 of 2 free throws.
“That was a good high school game,” coach Berezowitz said. “(Muskego) played really well and they shot well (13 made 3-pointers), but we countered.”
All five players who scored for the Demons were in double figures. Joey Berezowitz and Lukenbill each had four 3-pointers and 18 points, Kornely had 15, Kniep had 12 and Safar had 11. Lukenbill and Kniep each had seven rebounds.
Bara led the Warriors with 18 points (five 3s), only the third time this season he’s been held under 20.
INDIAN TRAIL 62, CASE 58: The Eagles led 34-27 at halftime, but the Hawks’ Kyle Andrews blitzed Case with a 3-point barrage and helped end Case’s season in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday at Kenosha.
Case finishes its pandemic-shortened season at 4-9.
Eagles coach Jake Berce felt good about where his team was at after playing on of its best halves of the season.
“We had the game under control,” Berce said. “We played a really good first half.
“In the second half, their No. 11 (Andrews) hit three 3-pointers to start the half and that got them some momentum.”
The Hawks (8-4) ended up going on a 22-8 run to take a 49-42 lead before Case went on a run of its own. Amari Jedkins made a 3-pointer and later made a basket while being fouled for a 57-55 Eagles lead with about two minutes left.
It was short-lived, however, as he missed the free throw, turned ball over and Andrews made another 3-pointer to give Indian Trail the lead for good.
Case still had a chance. Trailing 60-58, Terryon Brumby drove the lane and kicked the ball out to JaQuori Cottingham for a 3-point shot, but it was just off the mark.
Jedkins finished with a game-high 19 points and Brumby had 12.
“We fought hard and I was very proud of the guys,” Berce said. “The way we had to practice, we were not able to work on stuff like live game situations. They truly laid it all out.
“I’m proud of the effort. We played a solid game, but we didn’t do the little things down the stretch.”
Berce commended the play of his seniors — Cottingham, Chase Werner and Yontae Bell.
“They played with heart and grit,” Berce said.
Ezra Stargell led the Hawks with 18 points. Andrews and Kameran Lee each added 12.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 58, WATERFORD 52: The Wolverines were unable to hold on late against the Falcons in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday at Paddock Lake.
In the first half, Waterford (9-14) was able to handle the Falcons’ pressure defense well, coach Nick Roeglin said, as both teams went back and forth. The Wolverines went into the break with momentum, tying the game 23-23 at halftime.
“We had a really nice start and we got out to a lead,” Roeglin said. “We handled pressure and passed the ball well in the first half.”
In the second half, Waterford carried their momentum over and jumped ahead, extending the lead to 10 points with four minutes left to play in the game.
At that point, the Wolverines struggled with shot selection and turnovers, Roeglin said, and the Falcons took advantage to erase the deficit and take the lead late.
The Falcons were able to extend their advantage in the final minute with free throws. Waterford played hard until the end, Roeglin said, but was unable to score down the stretch.
“You got to take comfort in going down fighting and playing as good of a game as we played all year,” Roeglin said.
Gabe Riska led the Waterford with 14 points and Ty Johnson added 10 points.
For Westosha Central (16-5), Kenny Garth had a game-high 18 points.
The Falcons will host Burlington in the regional final Saturday at Paddock Lake.