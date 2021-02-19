WIAA regional boys basketball: St. Catherine's not at best, but roll past Shoreland Lutheran

St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball coach Nick Bennett admitted his team wasn’t at its best Friday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game against Shoreland Lutheran.

But once again, the Angels proved they don’t have to be at their best to win.

St. Catherine’s fell behind early, but went on a 25-8 run to finish the first half and maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game in a 69-53 victory at Somers.

The Angels (23-1), the top seeds in their regional bracket, will play second-seeded Racine Lutheran for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran. The Crusaders advanced by beating Kenosha St. Joseph 68-59 at St. Joseph.

St. Catherine’s was the higher seed and considered the home team, but with the game being played on the Pacers’ court, they came out with a lot of energy, Bennett said, and took an early 12-8 lead.

“Shoreland played about as hard as I’ve ever seen,” Bennett said. “They were ready and by no stretch was this an easy game. We had to go out there and earn it.”

After that, St. Catherine’s did go out and earn it, rolling to a 33-20 halftime lead. The big run was sparked by Tyrese Hunter, who had 13 points, and Jameer Barker, who had 10.